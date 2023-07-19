Paine Field Airport Announces Renaming

DALLAS – Snohomish County has announced that Paine Field (PAE) will be rebranded as Seattle Paine Field International Airport. The move comes as the facility aims to establish itself as the city’s second airport whilst attracting more passengers and investors to the region.

According to an official press release from the airport, ‘The new name will also improve marketing opportunities, help attract more travelers, tourists, and investors to the airport, and reinforce its geographic proximity to the region’s main globally recognized business and economic hub.’

An aerial view of PAE. Photo: Seattle Paine Field International Airport.

Seattle’s “Second Gateway”

Brett Smith, CEO of Propeller Airports, which manages the facility, said, “We have always viewed Paine Field as a second gateway to the Seattle metro area and are excited that the County has rebranded the airport.’ Seattle Paine Field International Airport’ better captures the market that our airport serves.”

Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers added, “This change will significantly bolster our business attraction and marketing efforts, while protecting the historical significance of the Paine Field name. Making this change will ensure businesses and travelers from around the world know that our airport serves as a crucial gateway to the entire region and the world.”

Home to Boeing’s Everett factory and the iconic 747, PAE was established in 1936 and remains a significant driver of the region’s economy, bringing almost US$60m in economic activity annually and supporting over 150,000 jobs. The airport’s largest operator Alaska Airlines (AS), now serves ten destinations from the airport.

Featured Image: PAE’s terminal building. Photo: Seattle Paine Field International Airport.