Norse Boosts Miami Flights Despite Lukewarm Q1

DALLAS — Norse Atlantic Airways (N0), the transatlantic low-cost carrier, has announced an additional boost in flights between the United Kingdom and Florida for the winter 2023/2024 season.

The airline will be adding new frequencies on their scheduled services between London-Gatwick Airport (LGW) and Miami, this time choosing to also operate on the larger Miami International Airport (MIA), which will complement the daily services to secondary Miami-Fort Lauderdale Airport (FLL) with four frequencies starting on September 18, 2023.

“We are pleased to be able to now offer the popular destination of Miami as part of our winter route network. Miami has high levels of passenger demand with both direct and connecting traffic volumes greater than other airports in the region,” said Bjorn Tore Larsen, CEO of N0.

Despite tickets sold for both Florida airports from London, the company has announced it will terminate its operations at FLL and move its flights fully to MIA, rebooking passengers to the new airport at no cost to the customer.

After watching bad demand numbers for transatlantic flights from Berlin, Norse will indefinitely abandon operations from this airport. Photo: Anikka Bauer/Flughafen Berlin

Poor Q1 2023 Results

There are two ways to see the airline’s success in the transatlantic market; half-full or half-empty. N0’s long-haul low-cost (HLC) operation is only filling its aircraft by 54%, as per the Q1 report. This number differs significantly from the average worldwide 81% in all airlines for 2023, as global demand for air travel has almost fully recovered after the pandemic.

Norse said, “The main focus has been working towards the planned ramp-up during June, more than doubling production, so that all aircraft are generating revenue by 1st July.” The airline is confident that the upcoming summer travel season will allow its business model to consolidate in the transatlantic market, which has never been easy for LHLC long-haul low-cost carriers.

In other numbers, N0 has posted a net loss of US$71m, s 6% worse than the previous quarter, due to lower revenues than expected for the winter season last year. These results have forced the carrier to remain in the early start-up phase.

The route map of Norse Atlantic Airways shows a clear preference for the transatlantic market. Photo: Norse Atlantic Airways

Norse’s Current Network

At the moment of writing, Norse Atlantic Airways, along with its English subsidiary Norse Atlantic UK (Z0), owns and operates a fleet of 10 new-generation Boeing 787-9 aircraft, all of them transferred from its predecessor Norwegian Long-Haul (DU) after it ceases operations in 2021. They all feature a fixed cabin layout in two classes, carrying 338 passengers in total.

From its four secondary hubs, in Oslo, Paris, and Rome (Berlin terminating indefinitely this winter), the airline flies to three destinations in the United States: New York (JFK), Fort Lauderdale (FLL), and Los Angeles (LAX). Flights from London-Gatwick (LGW) include all of the above with the addition of San Francisco (SFO), Boston (BOS), Washington D.C. (IAD), and Orlando (MCO).

Starting from July 1, 2023, Norse Atlantic UK will become Gatwick’s largest transatlantic operator, and the airline also expects to start in winter new flights to the Caribbean, including Barbados (BGI), Kingston (KIN), and Montego Bay (MBJ). From Oslo, the Norwegian AOC will also begin regular services to Bangkok (BKK).

Featured image: Norse Atlantic Airways