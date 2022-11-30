Norse Atlantic to Launch Paris-New York Flights

DALLAS – Norse Atlantic Airways (N0) has announced it will commence daily flights from Paris (CDG) to New York (JFK) from March 26, 2023. The airline will employ its two-class Boeing 787 on the route.

N0 currently links JFK with Oslo (OSL), Berlin (BER), and London Gatwick (LGW). It also offers transatlantic flights to Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and seasonal services to Los Angeles (LAX) and Orlando (MCO)

CDG will become N0’s fourth European airport to link JFK. Photo: Norse Atlantic Airways.

CEO Comments

Regarding the new service, N0 CEO Bjorn Tore Larsen commented, “We are very pleased to announce a new route today. Norse Atlantic now serves four key European destinations from New York with Paris joining London Gatwick, Berlin and Oslo.”

“The introduction of affordable Norse Atlantic Airways point-to-point flights between France and the United States will benefit both local tourism and businesses. Not only are we directly investing in the countries that we operate by employing local staff but also supporting job creation across the wider tourism and service industry.”

Norse Atlantic has pipped JetBlue to the post with the launch date of its new CDG-JFK service. Photo: Francesco Cecchetti/Airways

Competition

However, unlike some of the airline’s other transatlantic routes, the Paris to New York route is already well covered by well-established airlines such as Air France (AF), American Airlines (AA), Delta (DL), United (UA) and French low-cost carrier French Bee (BF).

JetBlue (B6) also recently announced that Paris CDG would be its second transatlantic destination from JFK after launching flights to London in 2021. However, B6 originally planned to launch the route in the summer of 2023. It will be interesting to see if the airline brings the launch forward after N0’s announcement.

The airline is currently in the process of establishing a new UK subsidiary. It has successfully raised NK300m (US$30m) in a recent private share placement to create a cash buffer required by UK authorities to set up the London Gatwick-based arm.

Featured Image: The new daily service will launch in March 2023. Photo: Francesco Cecchetti/Airways