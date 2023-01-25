Norse Atlantic Adds Rome to Transatlantic Network

DALLAS – The newest entrant to the transatlantic market Norse Atlantic Airways (N0), has announced its latest route between Europe and New York (JFK).

From June 19, 2022, the Norwegian low-cost carrier (LCC) will commence flights from Rome’s Fiumicino Airport (FCO) to JFK.

The daily rotation will be operated by one of the carriers, Boeing 787-9s, of which the carrier has ten in service.

N0’s 787-9s are configured in a two-class layout with either 338 or 344 seats. Photo: Norse Atlantic Airways.

Strengthening Presence in Big Apple

Regarding the new service, N0 chief executive Bjorn Tore Larsen said, “We are very pleased to announce Rome as our fifth capital city in Europe offering a direct Norse Atlantic Airways flight to New York JFK. Customers on both sides of the Atlantic will be able to enjoy value, excellent onboard service and comfort while travelling between these two culturally vibrant and exciting cities.

“The addition of Rome to our network will provide another gateway to Europe and strengthen our presence in New York.”

Photo: Francesco Cecchetti/Airways.

Attractive Market

Meanwhile, Chief Aviation Officer of Aeroporti di Roma, Ivan Bassato, added, “We are pleased to welcome Norse Atlantic Airways to Rome Fiumicino.

“This new direct flight to New York JFK will complete the overall offering between the two cities with an outbound evening service which will enrich our customers’ travel options. By choosing Rome FCO, Norse Atlantic Airways is another new airline that has recognised the operational excellence of our airport and the great attractiveness of our market.”

The route will join N0’s current connections from JFK to Berlin (BER), London (LGW), Oslo (OSL) and Paris (CDG). Other US destinations include Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Los Angeles (LAX) and Orlando (MCO).

Featured Image: Yifei Yu/Airways.