Norse Atlantic Announces New London-Florida Flights

DALLAS — Norse Atlantic Airways (N0) has announced a new service launch that will connect the city of London with two new destinations in the state of Florida, United States. With that, the network covered by the long-range low-cost carrier will increase to up to 10 connections between Europe and North America.

The two chosen cities are Miami-Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Orlando (MCO), which will start being served by Norse on flights departing from the second largest airport of London, London-Gatwick (LGW). The first flights will depart on May 25th to MCO and May 26th to FLL. All of them will be operated by Boeing 787-9 aircraft under the British AOC “Norse Atlantic UK”, which at the moment of writing only possesses one single unit, registered as G-CKWN.

Bjorn Tore Larsen, CEO of Norse Atlantic Airways, said: “We look forward to a busy summer ahead as we bring value fares and fantastic service to passengers looking to travel across the Atlantic. Our UK-based airline, Norse Atlantic UK, will serve more destinations to the US from London-Gatwick than any other carrier this summer.”

This is the first time Norse Atlantic arrives at Orlando, as flights to Fort Lauderdale are already being operated from the main base of the airline in Oslo (OSL), Norway. However, Norwegian passengers have the possibility to fly to MCO on a one-stop itinerary LGW-OSL-MCO, benefiting from the 5th-freedom flight that happens daily between the two European capitals.

Norse, the successor of Norwegian Long-Haul, is recovering the transatlantic network left by the defunct carrier but is not showing interest in opening flights back to Asia. Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways

Slow Route Network Recovery

Norse Atlantic Airways, despite being launched in 2021, has a very long story behind it as it is usually referred to as the “successor of Norwegian Long-Haul Airlines (DU)”, as the company has been founded by many ex-directives of DU and follows exactly the same economic model as its predecessor.

With that being said, plenty of work is being put into trying to recover as much network and fleet as possible to gain the offer and demand levels of the company during its peak of performance at the end of 2019. However, this development is only being seen on the western side of the Atlantic Ocean, where the number of routes served reached 10 connections with western Europe.

Flights to Asia and the Pacific are paused for the moment, as Norse Atlantic Airways has not made any move to recover any of its old routes like London to Singapore (SIN) or Bangkok (BKK).

Featured image: Norse Atlantic Airways