Norse Atlantic UK Applies for US Foreign Air Carrier Permit

DALLAS – The recently launched Norse Atlantic Airways (N0) has applied to the US Department of Transportation (DOT) for a foreign air carrier permit for its British-based subsidiary.

The permit will allow Norse Atlantic UK to launch its initial routes from London Gatwick Airport (LGW) to New York (JFK), Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Orlando (MCO). The launch date for the first service to JFK is August 12.

Brexit Issues

Eight Boeing 787-9s, known by the airline as ‘Longships’, will be used for the new flights. They are configured in a two-class, Premium and Economy layout, with 338 seats. The airline has named its Dreamliners after National Parks from around the world including Grand Canyon, Everglades, Dartmoor and Raet.

The airlines cabin are laid out in two classes Premium and Economy. Photo: Norse Atlantic Airways.

Speaking of the application, a spokesperson for Norse Atlantic said: “Due to the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union, Norse Atlantic UK was established to enable the operation of non-stop scheduled passenger flights between the United Kingdom and the United States under the new US-UK open skies agreement.”

“Norse Atlantic UK plans to further expand its service over time to other points in the United States to meet passenger demand,” they went on to explain. New routes planned include Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago and Washington DC.

Management hope that the carrier will receive its UK air operators certificate shortly. Hundreds of jobs have been created for pilots and cabin crew, with ”all employees are being directly employed by the airline.”

“Just the Beginning”

The Norwegian airline, established in March 2021, launched flights between Oslo (OSL) and JFK on June 14. On Monday, June 20, N0 arrived at FFL after its maiden flight from OSL. Norse CEO Bjorn Tore Larsen said the launch was “just the beginning” as the airline plans to ramp up operations this summer.

N0 sent its ‘Everglades Longship’ (LN-FNC) on its inaugural service to FLL. Photo: Norse Atlantic Airways.

Earlier this month, Norse Atlantic announced its third base in Berlin (BER), Germany. Daily flights will be offered to JFK from August 17, with a thrice-weekly link to LAX starting on August 19.

Featured Image: Norse Atlantic’s brand is ‘inspired by the Oseberg longship in Oslo, a symbol of the long-lasting ingenuity of Viking explorers.’ Photo: Norse Atlantic Airways.