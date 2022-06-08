Norse Atlantic Announces Direct Berlin to JFK, LAX

DALLAS – Norse Atlantic Airways (NO), the Oslo-based startup airline, is now selling tickets to its newest destinations: New York (JFK) and Berlin (BER).

Many in the industry were surprised by today’s announcement as they thought Paris would be next on the list of cities served.

Flights will operate daily from Berlin direct to New York (JFK) beginning August 17, and direct from Berlin to Los Angeles (3x weekly) starting August 19.

Norse Atlantic Airways will serve JFK and LAX direct from BER. Photo: Norse Atlantic Airways

UP.Summit Announcement

Today at the UP.Summit, an annual gathering of leaders in transportation innovation hosted by investment firm UP.Partners, Bjorn Tore Larsen, Founder and CEO of Norse Atlantic Airways announced the new routes. Hosted by mobility investment firm UP.Partners, the UP.Summit has become known as the “Davos of Mobility.”

“We are very excited to announce these two new routes from Berlin to New York and Los Angeles. For far too long, the vibrant and culturally diverse city of Berlin has been subjected to poor direct transatlantic connectivity. Our extremely competitive fares and direct flights will allow customers to now finally enjoy affordable and convenient travel between Germany and the US,” said the CEO.

Those in the industry note that Lufthansa’s (LH) long-haul services are focused on Frankfurt and Munich. As key.aero noted, “the German national carrier has largely side-lined Berlin, supplying only shuttle services to its pair of premier hubs.” This offers NO a strong opportunity.

Norse Atlantic Airways Flies a fleet of 15 Boeing 787 Dreamliners. Photo: Norse Atlantic Airways

A Fleet of Dreamliners

Norse will fly Boeing 787 Dreamliners on the routes. The airline’s fleet consists of 15 of the type, nine on lease from AerCap and six from BOC Aviation.

Premium cabin offers a 43” seat pitch and a 12” recline. Dreamliners produce 25 % lower CO2 emissions and are 50% quieter than the previous generation of aircraft still in operation. “The introduction of affordable Norse Atlantic Airways point-to-point flights between Germany and the United States will benefit both local tourism and businesses by supporting job creation across the wider tourism and service industries,” Larsen continued.

Norse Atlantic Airways, based in Arendal, Norway, about 260km south of Oslo, will focus on long-haul flights between Europe and the United States. The company was founded by CEO and major shareholder Bjørn Tore Larsen in March 2021.

Planned destinations include New York (JFK), Los Angeles (LAX), Florida, Paris, London (LGW), Berlin (BER), and Oslo (OSL), among others. Flights from Oslo to the US will commence on June 14.

Featured image: Norse Atlantic Dreamliner. Photo: Norse Atlantic Airways