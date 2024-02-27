Sneak Peek: JFK Airport Terminal 6 Development Anniversary

DALLAS — The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and JFK Millennium Partners (JMP) celebrated the first anniversary of breaking ground on the $4.2 billion Terminal 6 at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK).

The new terminal is part of the Port Authority’s ambitious US$19 billion redevelopment plan, which aims to transform JFK International Airport into a modern global gateway. The development group showed the facility through an animated rendering, showcasing the terminal’s frontage to the gate.

The consortium says the construction is progressing as scheduled, with the last steel beams expected to be erected this summer and the first gates set to open in 2026.

Recent construction at the site of the new Terminal 6 at JFK. Photo: JMP

Throughout the construction process, the project is projected to create over 4,000 jobs, including 1,800 union construction jobs, with direct wages amounting to $1.9 billion. JMP has awarded contracts worth over US$450 million to minority- and women-owned business enterprises (MWBEs) and over US$170 million to Queens-based firms. Over 180 MWBEs are currently involved in the project.

Aerial exterior view of Terminal 6 at JFK. Render: JMP

JFK T6 Development Phases

JFK Millennium Partners is developing T6 in two phases, with the first five gates expected to open in early 2026, and the construction will be completed by 2028.

Lufthansa Group (LH) has already announced its plans to move to the new terminal, operating flights to various European destinations and providing a world-class lounge experience for its passengers. Discussions with other airlines are also underway.

Terminal 6 will feature New York City-inspired retail, dining options, and amenities spanning nearly 100,000 square feet, creating a unique sense of place. The selection process for food and beverage, retail, and duty-free concession brands is underway.

Passengers and airlines at Terminal 6 can expect a boutique-style, digital-first terminal with state-of-the-art facilities, including ten gates (nine for widebody aircraft), an automated baggage system, customs/border control facilities, and the latest TSA screening technologies.

Exterior view of the curb frontage at Terminal 6 at JFK. Render: JMP

The terminal will also have the longest departures curb at JFK, airline-branded passenger drop-off zones, up to five airline lounges, digital concierge services, a new ground transportation center, and a curated collection of New York City-inspired artwork.

T6 will also boast sustainably sourced building materials, rooftop solar power, and energy-efficient systems throughout, as it is pursuing sustainability certifications such as LEED (silver or gold), Envision, and SITES.

Development atop of the atrium in the east hall at Terminal 6 at JFK. Photo: JMP

Further, JMP aims to meet or exceed the Port Authority’s goal of 30% MWBE participation and create opportunities for local business enterprises (LBEs) by developing Terminal 6.

Interior view of the atrium in the east hall at Terminal 6 at JFK. Render: JMP

Further Development at JFK

The redevelopment of JFK International Airport is part of the JFK Vision Plan announced in January 2017. The plan aims to transform the airport into a world-class facility by redeveloping, modifying, and expanding existing facilities and infrastructure.

Terminal 6 is one of the significant components of this transformation, along with the development of New Terminal One, the expansion of Terminal 4, and the modernization of Terminal 8. These projects’ combined private and public investments represent a US$19 billion transformation of JFK International Airport.

Recent construction at the site of the new Terminal 6. Photo: JMP

Featured image: This rendering shows an aerial exterior view of the approach to Terminal 6 at JFK. Credit: JMP