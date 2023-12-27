New Toulouse FAL A321neo Delivered to Pegasus Airlines
First A321neo f rom the new A320 Family FAL in Toulouse delivered to Pegasus Airlines. Photo: Airbus

DALLAS — Airbus has delivered its first Airbus A321neo assembled at its newest A320 Family Final Assembly Line (FAL) in Toulouse to Pegasus Airlines (PC). The A321neo in question is the first delivery from Airbus’ latest production facility located in the former A380 “Jean-Luc Lagardère” building.

The delivery of the A321neo to the Turkish LCC marks the beginning of the ramp-up of the new Toulouse FAL. Together with other A320 Family FALs in Hamburg (Germany), Mobile (USA), and Tianjin (China), the Toulouse FAL will contribute to Airbus’ goal of producing 75 A320 Family aircraft per month by 2026.

The A321neo has gained significant popularity worldwide, accounting for nearly 65% of Airbus’ A320 Family order backlog. According to Airbus, more than 100 customers globally have ordered over 5,600 A321neos.

Pegasus Airlines operates a fleet of 93 Airbus aircraft, including six A320ceo, 46 A320neo, and 41 A321neo. The airline also has 68 A321neos on order.

Digital Editor
Digital Editor at Airways, AVSEC interpreter, and visual artist. I am a grammar and sci-fi literature geek who loves editing text and film.

