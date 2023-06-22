NAC Signs for Single Boeing 737-800BCF

DALLAS – Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC), the ‘global leader in regional aircraft leasing,’ has signed a deal with Boeing for a single 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter or BCF at the 54th Paris Air Show.

According to the official press release from NAC, the aircraft, the first of its kind for NAC, will be delivered in 2026. It forms part of the lessor’s plans to expand its footprint in the 737-800 market.

Boeing first announced the 737-800BCF in 2016, with launch customer GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) receiving its first example in April 2018.

The aircraft is 39.5m long with a wingspan of 35.8m and a height of 12.6m. Its maximum take-off weight (MTOW) is 79,000kg. Maximum landing weight is 66,350kg. It is capable of carrying up to 23.9t of cargo. The main deck offers 141.5m³ of cargo space.

Meanwhile, the lower deck provides 43.7m³ of space for bulk cargo. It has a large cargo door complete with a cargo handling system. Twelve pallets can be carried in total.

Featured Image: NAC Boeing 737-800BCF. Image: NAC.