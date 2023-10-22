Middle East Airlines Moves Aircraft Fleet from Lebanon

DALLAS — The flag carrier of Lebanon, Middle East Airlines (ME) has moved the majority of its fleet from the Lebanese capital, Beirut to neighboring countries after the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and ensuing conflict.

This fleet reshuffle has reduced the airline’s number of flights and resulted in multiple flights being canceled and rescheduled. The carrier executed the decision after changes were made to the carrier’s insurance coverage policy after the Hamas attack on Israel.

T7-ME6, a MEA A321neo. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways

Comments from Airline Chairman

Airline Chairman Mohammed Al-Hout said that only eight of the airline’s 22 serving aircraft would remain operational during the temporary period. ME will move ten of its aircraft to Cyprus, Oman, Qatar, and other neighboring countries. Mr Al-Hout also stated that insurance coverage for war risks had been reduced by approximately 80%. The chairman also said, “Our priority is to secure communication between Lebanon and the rest of the world.”

“We don’t have security information about a possible attack on the airport in Lebanon but references and all the information we got indicated that the operations will remain within the rules of engagement and under control in southern Lebanon,” ME’s chairman stated. In 2006, similar concerns arose during the July War when Israeli airstrikes targeted Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport, which is Middle Eastern Airlines’ home base.

OD-MRS, a MEA A320-200. Photo: Julian Schöpfer/Airways

Similar concerns arose during the 2006 July War when Israeli airstrikes targeted Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport. “In 2006, the airport was bombed and there were six planes stuck in Lebanon. Through contacts, the Israelis gave us a margin of time to evacuate the planes. However, today the situation is different and it’s about insurance companies,” added Al-Hout.

Middle Eastern Airlines operates a fairly small fleet consisting of Airbus-only aircraft, these include nine Airbus A320-200s, nine A321neo, and four A330-200s. The airline currently holds two A321neos, four A321XLR, and A330-900s on order.

Feature Image: OD-MEE, A Middle East Airlines A330-243. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways