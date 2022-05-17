Miami International to Roll out Largest US Biometric Tech

DALLAS – Miami International Airport (MIA) will have the largest rollout of biometric technology in the US after its installation, slated for 2023.

According to the airport’s plan, passengers departing from MIA will be able to board international flights in a year’s time with the quick, touchless click of a camera due to a recently granted contract that will deploy biometric boarding at all of the airport’s 130+ gates.

The program will make use of NEC’s biometric identity platform. Passengers will just walk up to a camera at the boarding gate, and their image will be utilized to check their identities and travel authorization in seconds. MIA and US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) piloted biometric boarding with certain airlines in 2019, with considerable improvements in boarding times.

MIA’s use of biometric boarding follows the airport-wide rollout of Simplified Arrival, CBP’s upgraded process for international arrivals that uses facial biometrics to automate the human document checks required for entry into the United States, in 2020.

Comments from MIA, Miami Dade County Officials

“We look forward to elevating our passenger experience with this state-of-the-art boarding solution. MIA is now the busiest U.S. airport for international travel and continues to set new records each month for passenger growth. Biometric boarding is one of the major steps we are taking to pave the way for additional growth in the years to come,” said Ralph Cutié, MIA Director and CEO.

“The launch of biometric boarding at MIA is the latest way that Miami-Dade County is leveraging technology to improve customer service and simplify operations. I am proud to see our airport lead the nation with this cutting-edge innovation that will streamline the boarding process for our passengers,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor, Daniella Levine Cava.

Featured image: Biometric boarding trials in 2019. Photo: MIA