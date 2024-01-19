Merger Dispute Escalates: JetBlue and Spirit Appeal

DALLAS — JetBlue Airways (B6) and Spirit Airlines (NK) have taken their merger dispute to the next level by jointly filing a notice of appeal with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit. This move comes after a federal judge blocked their proposed merger, siding with the U.S. Justice Department’s argument that the merger would reduce competition in the airline industry.

The decision to appeal demonstrates the determination of both B6 and NK to proceed with the merger, despite the legal challenges they face. The merger’s purpose, valued at US$3.8 billion, is to enhance the carriers’ competitive position, ostensibly creating the fifth largest airline in the U.S. in the industry, and capitalize on unique opportunities and challenges in the post-COVID environment.

The ruling by the federal judge was seen as a victory for the Biden administration, which has been actively working to preserve competition in industries that have become highly concentrated. However, B6 and NK argue that the merger is necessary for them to effectively compete with larger airlines; their appeal is a crucial step in their efforts to overturn the ruling and proceed with the merger.

It remains to be seen how the court will rule and whether the merger will ultimately be allowed to proceed. The case highlights the ongoing challenges and complexities involved in mergers and acquisitions within the U.S. airline industry, particularly concerning antitrust concerns from the current administration.

By jointly filing an appeal, it is clear that the airlines are committed to pursuing their merger and are hopeful that the appeal will provide them with the opportunity to present their case and address the concerns raised by the federal judge. For now, the airlines will need to pivot, with B6 already telling its staff it will cut several routes from its main base of operations at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK).

Featured image: N712JB JetBlue Airlines Airbus A320 FLL KFLL combo with Spirit Airlines N672NK A321. Photo: Alexander Schraff/Airways