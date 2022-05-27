Menzies Aviation, Air Canada Extend Partnership in Europe

DALLAS – Menzies Aviation has reaffirmed a ground service contract with Air Canada (AC) and has been awarded extra business at Copenhagen Airport (CPH).

Air Canada has appointed Menzies to provide passenger, ramp, cabin cleaning, and lounge services at the airline’s largest international operation at London Heathrow Airport (LHR). Thanks to a long-term contract, AC is scheduled to support 3,700 aircraft turns per year as AC recovers to pre-pandemic flight numbers at LHR.

The first stations to embrace the provisions of an Air Canada-Menzies Aviation Master Services Agreement (MSA), which streamlines the contractual process, are Heathrow and Copenhagen.

Menzies has also been awarded a contract renewal by AC in CPH to offer passenger, ramp, cabin cleaning, and de-icing services.

“We are happy to build on our cooperation with Air Canada at Heathrow Airport and gain a new contract at Copenhagen Airport,” said Miguel Gomez, Menzies Aviation’s executive vice president for Europe. Menzies has a worldwide customer in Air Canada, and these recent honors are a credit to our personnel, who provide safe, secure, and efficient services to our customers every day.”

The airline logistics firm maintained an agreement with longtime customer Icelandair earlier this month to supply ground services at four UK airports.

Apart from LHR, Menzies will provide passenger, ramp, cabin cleaning, and de-icing services at London Gatwick (LGW), Glasgow (GLA), and Manchester (MAN) airports during the course of a three-year partnership.

The global aviation logistics specialist serves AC in destinations all over the world, including Europe, the Americas, and Australia.

C-FVNF Air Canada Boeing 787-9. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways

Menzies-Air Canada Collaboration Genesis

In late 2006, the two businesses began collaborating at LHR, and in 2009, they extended to MAN and GLAS, with LGW joining in 2016.

This came after a string of victories with the LATAM Group, Level, and MAS airlines at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), the company’s busiest hub in the Americas.

Menzies has a new deal to offer comprehensive ground services at LAX for Level, IAG’s low-cost airline. Menzies now offers total coverage to the IAG Group of airlines at LAX, including British Airways, Iberia, Aer Lingus, and now Level, according to this new contract.

MAS, a Mexican cargo airline, has also granted Menzies a contract to support its daily freighter flights. Menzies has cemented its position as the primary ramp handler for freighter aircraft at LAX with this win.

Menzies has extended its ramp handling contract and added complete passenger handling to the list of services for the Latin American airline’s twice-daily flights at Los Angeles International Airport.

“These new contracts illustrate the trust and confidence airlines have in the capacity of the Menzies team to provide safe, secure, and consistent quality service,” said John Redmond, executive vice president for the Americas at Menzies Aviation.

Featured image: Menzies Aviation