Luxair Receives First Boeing 737 MAX

DALLAS – Luxair (LG) has taken delivery of its first Boeing 737-8. Registered LX-LBL, the aircraft was originally delivered to the now-defunct Air Italy (IG) but has been in storage since March 2019.

The CFM International Leap-1B powered airliner was delivered to the airline’s Luxembourg Airport (LUX) base from Ostrava Airport (OSR) on July 2, 2023. A traditional water cannon salute was provided by LUX to welcome the new jet. It has been leased from Pembroke Aircraft Leasing and is the first of two -8s arriving this year.

Exciting times at Luxair as we welcome the arrival of our very first @Boeing 737-8 to our fleet! ✈️🎉

To mark this special occasion, a spectacular water salute was organized by @luxairport . Get ready to soar to new heights with Luxair! pic.twitter.com/QZN8Blvm9x — Luxair Luxembourg Airlines (@LuxairAirlines) July 2, 2023

MAX Orders

Luxair first announced the order for the 737-8s in March 2023. Four examples were initially ordered, with two more added in April. At this year’s Paris Air Show, the airline also revealed that it would become the European launch customer of the 737-7, striking a deal for four of the 160-seat airframes.

Air Italy was launched in February 2018 as a joint venture between Qatar Airways (QR) and Alisarda. The airline planned to become the new Italian flag carrier, taking over from the troubled Alitalia. Utilising a fleet of Boeing 737 MAX airliners, Boeing 737-700/800s and Airbus A330-200s, the airline ceased operations two years later.

Featured Image: Luxair’s new 737-8 LX-LBL. Photo: Luxair.