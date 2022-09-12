Lufthansa Pilots Refrain from Strikes until June 2023

DALLAS – Lufthansa and the Cockpit pilots’ union published further details a week after their agreement on a “comprehensive” peace obligation that applies until the end of June 2023.

According to German news portal Zeit Online, the airline’s pilots will also receive an additional €490 per month retroactively from August 2022 and April 2023.

Career starters in lower pay grades will benefit in particular: LH reported that there was around 20% more pay for young co-pilots, while captains in the final grade would get 5.5% more money.

The increases are above the company’s latest public offer. A “constructive exchange on various topics” had also been agreed in the period up to June 2023, LH said.

Photo: Lufthansa

Comments from Agreement Officials

“The good monetary result is gratifying, but we are equally pleased that we were able to achieve another step toward a more sustainable partnership,” said VC’s collective bargaining policy chairman, Marcel Gröls.

“We are currently on a good path with Lufthansa.” Lufthansa Chief Human Resources Officer Michael Niggemann announced a dialog with Vereinigung Cockpit to find “sustainable solutions.”

At the beginning of September, LH had to cancel almost all flights due to a one-day strike by pilots. Around 130,000 passengers were unable to travel as planned. Last Tuesday, the union decided at the last minute not to go ahead with another strike the next day after reaching an agreement in talks with LH management.

Now, the German airline and its customers can rest assured they won’t expect pilot strikes for around ten months as per the agreement with the Cockpit pilots’ union, which stipulates a peace obligation.

Featured image: Lufthansa D-ABPA Boeing 787-9, First 787 Delivery Flight. Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways