Lufthansa Group Shares Recruitment Breakdown for 2024

DALLAS — The Lufthansa Group plans to recruit 13,000 new employees across different professions in 2024, the same number the group recruited last year to strengthen a workforce of more than 95,000 individuals in over 90 countries.
While the focus is on hiring new staff members for the cockpit and cabin, technicians, and IT specialists, many more job offers are extended in different areas, like ground staff for Lufthansa’s (LH) main hubs at Frankfurt Airport (FRA) as well as Munich Airport (MUC). The group’s plan, published in mid-January, includes bringing on board around 1,000 cockpit personnel, over 3,500 cabin crew members, approximately 2,000 technicians, roughly 900 IT experts, and 800 trainees in 2024.
Dr. Michael Niggemann, a member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG in charge of Human Resources and Infrastructure, emphasizes the crucial role of dedicated employees in the success of the airline industry. He highlights the importance of continuously attracting new talent and creating a desirable work environment. Ultimately, it is the commitment of their colleagues both in-flight and on the ground that represents the airline’s brand and ensures exceptional service for passengers.
The Lufthansa Group, headquartered in Germany and established in 1953, is one of Europe’s largest aviation conglomerates, including airlines such as Swiss (LX), Austrian Airlines (OS), Brussels Airlines (SN) and Eurowings (EW). LHG provides a wide range of services, like passenger and cargo transport, technical services, and training for crew members, making it much more than just an airline.
Featured image: Lufthansa Group recruitment. Photo: Lufthansa Group