Lufthansa Group Orders 40 Airbus, 40 Boeing Aircraft

The Lufthansa Group has purchased 80 new aircraft for its fleet, marking the largest fleet modernization in the company's history. The purchase includes 40 Airbus A220-300s, 40 Boeing 737-8s, and options for an additional 40 aircraft from the A320 family.

This move increases LH’s order list of around 200 aircraft to 280, plus an additional 120 purchasing options for further short- and medium-haul aircraft. The new aircraft will offer increased comfort for passengers, as well as improved fuel efficiency and reduced CO2 emissions.

The total value of the orders is approximately US$9 billion at list prices. LH expects net investments of between €2.5 billion and €3 billion in 2023. Capital expenditure in 2024 is expected to be at a similar level. The new-generation aircraft will help the airline group reduce its net carbon emissions by 50% by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

The Supervisory Board approved the acquisition today. Deliveries will be from 2026 to 2032.

Comments from Lufthansa Board

Dr. Detlef Kayser, Member of the Executive Board, Fleet and Technology, “With today’s aircraft order, we are accelerating the largest fleet modernization in our company’s history. This increases our order list of around 200 aircraft to 280, plus an additional 120 purchasing options for further state-of-the-art short- and medium-haul aircraft. We are pleased that both Airbus and Boeing were able to convince us on all commercial and technological aspects.”

Kayser continued, “In addition to this, the decision for the Boeing 737-8 MAX will also give us more flexibility for the procurement of short- and medium-haul aircraft in the future. The new ultra-modern aircraft offer our guests additional comfort. They are also quieter, more economical, more efficient, and emit up to 30 percent less CO2 than their predecessor models. The order demonstrates our airlines’ future viability and ability to invest, and it shows that we are living up to our responsibility to reduce our carbon emissions.”

