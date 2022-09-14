London Heathrow Alters Operations in Tribute to The Queen

DALLAS – London Heathrow Airport (LHR) will alter its flight operations this afternoon to reflect the late Queen Elizabeth II’s passing.

Today, between 13:50 and 15:40 pm local time, there will be a window in which a number of flights from LHR will be “disrupted” to ensure that no air travel takes place as the Queen’s coffin is transported between Buckingham Palace and Westminster Hall, where a service will later be held to mark her arrival.

This disruption is to ensure that silence over Central London is held as a tribute to the Queen. The flights impacted are yet unknown, but the airport promises travelers on the rerouted flights that they would be informed directly of the alterations.

Additionally, the Queen’s funeral will be broadcast on all screens around the airport on Monday, September 19, in addition to a one-minute silence scheduled for Sunday, September 18, at 8 pm local time. Further alterations and disruptions will be announced by LHR in the upcoming days as the country grieves its loss.

Customers are advised to use alternate routes into the airport via the Piccadilly Line, the Elizabeth Line, or the Heathrow Express as local roads to LHR will be closed off as the Queen’s coffin travels to St. George’s Chapel in Windsor.

Featured image: London Heathrow Airport