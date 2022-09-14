September 14, 2022
London Heathrow Alters Operations in Tribute to The Queen
Airports

London Heathrow Alters Operations in Tribute to The Queen

DALLAS – London Heathrow Airport (LHR) will alter its flight operations this afternoon to reflect the late Queen Elizabeth II’s passing.

Today, between 13:50 and 15:40 pm local time, there will be a window in which a number of flights from LHR will be “disrupted” to ensure that no air travel takes place as the Queen’s coffin is transported between Buckingham Palace and Westminster Hall, where a service will later be held to mark her arrival.

This disruption is to ensure that silence over Central London is held as a tribute to the Queen. The flights impacted are yet unknown, but the airport promises travelers on the rerouted flights that they would be informed directly of the alterations.

Additionally, the Queen’s funeral will be broadcast on all screens around the airport on Monday, September 19, in addition to a one-minute silence scheduled for Sunday, September 18, at 8 pm local time. Further alterations and disruptions will be announced by LHR in the upcoming days as the country grieves its loss.

Customers are advised to use alternate routes into the airport via the Piccadilly Line, the Elizabeth Line, or the Heathrow Express as local roads to LHR will be closed off as the Queen’s coffin travels to St. George’s Chapel in Windsor.

Featured image: London Heathrow Airport

Tags:

Share This Post:

Chief Online Editor
Chief Online Editor at Airways Magazine, AVSEC interpreter and visual artist; grammar geek, an avid fan of aviation, motorcycles, sci-fi literature, and film.

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

people looking at departure board at an airport
Airports, Industry, Safety

Four New International Airlines Join TSA PreCheck

September 14, 2022
Airports, Industry

Doncaster Sheffield Airport Reprieve?

September 14, 2022
Airlines, Airports

Aer Lingus Cancels All Flights from Dublin Airport

September 10, 2022
Airports, Industry

No More Jumbos: Israel to Ban Four-engine Aircraft

September 4, 2022

You cannot copy content of this page

X

SPIN TO WIN!

  • Get a discount coupon valid for our magazine subscription plans!
  • One (1) spin per email.
Try Your Luck!
Never
Remind later
No thanks