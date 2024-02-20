Singapore Airshow: Lilium, PhilJets Sign MoU for eVTOL Collaboration

DALLAS — Lilium, the developer of the first all-electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) jet, and PhilJets, a leading aviation provider in the ASEAN region, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Singapore Airshow.

The agreement includes the intent to purchase 10 Lilium Jets and a future strategic collaboration on establishing an eVTOL operation network across the Philippines and other Southeast Asian countries, such as Cambodia.

The collaboration between Lilium and PhilJets aims to develop a future service that includes the joint definition of routes, city pairs, and passenger demand for an on-demand eVTOL service in the region.

The partnership will also involve identifying potential sites, requirements, and partners for landing infrastructure, including vertiport partners in the region. Additionally, Lilium will provide access to its existing network of charging hardware providers.

PhilJets’ Expertise, Lilium’s Technology

PhilJets operates a fleet of 15 private jets and helicopters and has been a mainstay in the Philippines’ aviation sector for over a decade. The operator will leverage its ASEAN market expertise to establish high-speed regional air mobility with Lilium in Southeast Asia. Meanwhile, Lilium seeks dual certification with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

According to a company press release, the Lilium Jet is purpose-built to meet the transportation challenges of the Philippines, which has more than 7,500 islands. The eVTOL service offered by Lilium aligns well with the country’s geography and showcases the broader opportunities for island nations across the globe.

The collaboration between Lilium and PhilJets is expected to redefine regional air mobility in Southeast Asia, particularly in the Philippines and Cambodia, paving the way for a new era of sustainable and accessible transportation in the region.

At the start of February, the eVTOL developer announced it had chosen the future Orlando International Airport (MCO) vertiport as a network hub for Lilium Jet operators in central Florida.

