LEVEL to Become an Independent IAG Airline

DALLAS — The International Airline Group (IAG) has revealed that LEVEL, which is currently operated as a brand by Iberia (IB), will transition into an independent airline within the group.

The stand-alone status will occur as the carrier obtains its own Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) and enhances its fleet by introducing four additional aircraft, expanding its total number of Airbus A330-200s to eight.

IAG established LEVEL in 2017 as a low-cost long-haul brand with the initial purpose of competing with airlines like Norwegian Air Shuttle (DY). Initially based in Barcelona, the airline later extended its operations to include flights from Paris-Orly Airport (ORY).

The airline also ventured into the short-haul market by launching LEVEL Europe, with bases in Amsterdam and Vienna. However, due to the impact of the pandemic, flights from Vienna Airport (VIE) and ORY have been discontinued, leaving only the long-haul flights departing from Barcelona.

Despite the announced expansion, LEVEL does not plan to establish additional bases or reinstate previous ones. The carrier will maintain its focus on operating flights solely from Barcelona.

Featured image: LEVEL A330. Photo: Misael Ocasio Hernandez/Airways