Korean Air Welcomes First Airbus A321neo

DALLAS – Korean Air (KE) has officially introduced its first A321neo (HL8505). The airline plans to introduce the type into service this December.

KE has 30 of the Pratt & Whitney PW1100G powered jets on order, all of which are expected to be in service by 2027. The single-aisles aircraft will be used on short-haul services to China, Southeast Asia and Japan.

For the new economy class seat fabric, KE has chosen a woven pattern with bold colors. Photo: Korean Air.

Onboard Offering

The A321neos will be configured with 182 seats in a two-class layout, eight in ‘Prestige Class’ and 174 in economy. The aircraft’s arrival allowed KE to unveil its new short-haul cabin offering, which includes, for the first time, 180-degree full-flat business class seats. These seats also have a 44cm personal screen for on-demand audio/video services, plus a wireless smartphone charger point.

The airline’s new business class seat. Photo: Korean Air.

In a statement, KE said, “The A321neo’s fully lie-flat business seats will provide seamless comfort to transfer passengers, who have combined itineraries of long-haul flights on the Americas and Europe routes, and short-haul flights on Southeast Asia, China and Japan routes.”

Meanwhile, in economy, passengers can enjoy inflight entertainment on a 33cm personal monitor, which is the largest in the airline’s narrow-body fleet. An adjustable headrest and individual coat hook are also installed at each seat. In-flight Wi-Fi will also be offered and rolled out across its Boeing 737-8s.

The airline is also adding further Boeing 737-8s to its fleet. Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways.

Fleet Renewal Plans

The latest addition to the airline comes as part of a broader fleet renewal strategy which will see the airline add ten Boeing 787-9s, 20 787-10s and 30 737-8s by the end of 2028. Six A330s, Six Boeing 777-200ERs and its four remaining Airbus A380s will all be phased out.

Commenting on the type’s arrival, Lee Soo-Keun, executive vice president at Korean Air and chief safety & operation officer, said, “We are delighted to receive our first A321neo, which will be a great asset to our fleet, network and passengers. This fuel-efficient, next-generation A321neo will bring our customers’ experience to a new level with the award-winning Airspace cabin and fully lie-flat business-class seats.”

Korean Air is currently awaiting regulatory approval for its merger with Asiana Airlines (OZ). Currently nine countries have approved the merger. However, several key markets such as the UK, United States and China have yet to give the green light.

Featured Image: Korean Air’s maiden A321neo (HL8505). Photo: Korean Air.