Kenya Airways, Vietnam Airlines Renew Codeshare Agreement

DALLAS — Kenya Airways (KQ) and Vietnam Airlines (VN) have renewed a codeshare partnership the airlines signed in 2012.

Nairobi-based Kenya Airways (KQ) has renewed a 12-year-long codeshare agreement with Vietnam’s flag carrier, Vietnam Airlines (VA). This follows the resumption of KQ’s scheduled flights to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport (BKK) in Thailand.

This service resumed on November 21 last year. KQ offers three weekly flights from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (NBO) to the Thai capital in Nairobi. Flights operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, using a Boeing 787-8 aircraft. The renewed codeshare partnership between KQ and VN allows passengers to reach many global destinations served by the route networks of both carriers.

Vietnam Airlines VN-A868 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Convenient Connectivity

The partnership enables convenient connections from Asia to numerous destinations in Africa, including Johannesburg (JNB), Cape Town (CPT), Dar es Salaam (DAR), Kisumu (KIS), Entebbe (EBB), Kigali (KGL), and Mombasa (MBA). Travelers will connect through both BKK and NBO airports. KQ’s route network is ideal for leisure and business travelers or those visiting family or friends.

Passengers from Africa to Vietnam can connect to Hanoi (HAN), Ho Chi Minh City (SGN), and many other Asian destinations via KQ’s services to BKK. From here, they will continue with flights operated by VN.

As stated in a press release, travelers can purchase single-ticket itineraries for entire trips with KQ. They can enjoy hassle-free connectivity, KQ’s generous baggage allowance, and convenient baggage check-through to the final destination. Furthermore, the airlines are SkyTeam Global Airline Alliance members. Therefore, frequent flyers can earn miles on both airlines, while Elite Plus travelers benefit from SkyPriority services.

Featured image: Kenya Airways. Photo: Misael Ocasio/Airways