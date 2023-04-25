JetBlue Announces Record Q1 2023 Financials

DALLAS – JetBlue Airways (B6) has published its 2023 first-quarter financial results, recording a net loss of US$192m or US$0.58 per share under GAAP for the period. However, after adjusting for one-time items, the adjusted net loss was US$111m or US$0.34 per share.

During the first quarter of 2023, the carrier’s capacity increased by 9.0% compared to the previous year and it generated the highest first-quarter revenue in its history. The operating revenue for the period was US$2.3bn, up by 34.1% year-over-year.

Operating expenses per available seat mile (CASM) for the quarter increased by 12.1% compared to the previous year. However, if we exclude fuel and related taxes, other non-airline operating expenses, and special items (CASM ex-Fuel), the operating expenses increased by 1.2% year-over-year.

According to the report, the average fuel price in the first quarter of 2023 was US$3.50 per gallon, including hedges.

jetBlue N967JT Airbus A321-231(WL). Photo: Ryan Scottini/Airways

Key Highlights

In the first quarter of the year, B6 exceeded its financial targets, achieving higher revenue and lower expenses than initially anticipated. The airline also announced plans to expand its services, with the launch of a new route to Amsterdam and a planned expansion in Florida.

The New York-based airline made other notable announcements for the quarter, including the opening of its hotel and car rental booking tool, Paisly, to all travelers, regardless of their JetBlue itinerary. Additionally, the company entered into an agreement with Shell Aviation to purchase sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and was recognized for its efforts in managing “Carbon and Climate” by leading shareholder advisory firm, ISS.

Finally, the airline noted its commitment to diversity and inclusion, earning recognition as one of America’s greatest workplaces for women and diversity. B6 also organized a successful event to encourage young girls to pursue careers in aviation.

The carrier operates over 1,000 flights daily and serves 100 domestic and international network destinations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America, South America, and Europe. B6 is not a member of any of the three major airline alliances but has codeshare agreements with 21 airlines.

Apart from being headquartered in the Long Island City neighborhood of the New York City borough of Queens, B6 also maintains corporate offices in Utah and Florida.

Featured image: N507JT, jetBlue Airbus A320 @KSLC. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways