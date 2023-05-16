Jet2 Announces Liverpool as Newest UK Base

DALLAS – After months of speculation, the UK’s third largest scheduled airline, jet2.com (LS), has unveiled its eleventh base at Liverpool John Lennon Airport (LPL).

The low-cost leisure carrier will launch flights at the northwest hub from March 28, 2024, operating 54 weekly flights offering 565,000 seats for the summer season.

Twenty destinations will be served from LPL “in response to enormous demand from customers and independent travel agents across the region.” These include seven destinations currently unserved from the airport: Gran Canaria (LPA), Menorca (MAH), Rhodes (RHO), Zante (ZTH), Madeira (FNC), Paphos (PFO) and Burgas (BOJ). Other routes include Alicante (ALC), Antalya (AYT), Bodrum (BJV), Corfu (CFU), Dalaman (DLM), Faro (FAO), Fuerteventura (FUE), Heraklion (HER), Ibiza (IBZ), Kos (KGS), Lanzarote (ACE), Palma de Mallorca (PMI), and Tenerife (TFS).

LPL will become Jet2’s eleventh UK base. Photo: Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

“Absolutely Delighted”

Steve Heapy, LS and Jet2holidays CEO, said, “We are absolutely delighted to be expanding our award-winning flights and holidays to Liverpool John LennonAirport.

“We have seen that demand really ramp up over the past couple of years, so we know there will be a fantastic response to this launch. We have seen time and time again how popular our product is when we bring it to new customers, and we look forward to showcasing our VIP customer service to holidaymakers from Liverpool John Lennon Airport and delighting them with our product.

“The announcement of our 11th UK airport reflects our long-term strategy to continue growing responsibly to become the UK’s leading and best leisure travel business. It also means significant investment in the region, with four based aircraft coming into operation and the creation of over 200 new jobs. Between now and Summer 24, our focus is on ensuring everything is ready to launch operations, so that from day one we can provide customers from Liverpool John LennonAirport the same award-winning service which has delighted millions of other customers from across the UK for so many years.”

LS celebrates the entry-into-service of its newest aircraft. Photo: Jet2.com.

A “Great Day” for Liverpool

John Irving, CEO of LPL, added, “This is a great day for the Airport and for the region’s holidaymakers. For the first time, travellers from across the Liverpool City Region and beyond will have the opportunity to book package holidays with the UK’s leading package holiday provider, direct from Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

“It is also great to have seven new routes available that we know will be popular with holidaymakers and for our local independent travel agents to be able to sell, with customers taking advantage of all the convenience and hassle-free benefits of flying from Liverpool.”

The airline recently placed its first Airbus A321neo into service between Manchester (MAN) and Malaga (AGP). LS has 98 of the A320neo family airliners on firm order, with options that could see the number swell to 146.

Featured Image: Jet2 will base four Boeing 737-800s at the airport. Photo: Daniel Crawford/Airways.