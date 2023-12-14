ITA Airways Launches New London City Route

DALLAS – ITA Airways (AZ) is set to broaden its presence at London City Airport (LCY) with the introduction of a twice-daily service to Rome-Fiumicino Airport (FCO) in April 2024 as a response to the demand from leisure and business customers in the two capitals.

As the first airline to re-establish this route since the pandemic-induced halt in 2020, the Italian flag carrier aims to enhance connectivity for travelers, as AZ offers seamless connecting flights from FCO to various destinations such as New York, Tokyo, and Buenos Aires, leveraging its main hub, Rome, which is the capital of Italy and a magnet for leisure passengers seeking cultural and historical experiences.

This strategic move not only enriches the LCY’s connectivity to Europe but also extends its global reach. Rome joins the ranks of existing services through Amsterdam, Frankfurt, and Zurich, solidifying the airport’s position as a European key hub for travel. AZ serves this route with the new Airbus A220-100, of which the first one was delivered on November 1, 2023.

Anne Doyere, Aviation Director at LCY, expressed enthusiasm about the strengthened partnership with the carrier, highlighting the significance of reintroducing this route to their network. The new connection to Rome provides plenty of travel options, particularly for passengers on connecting flights, marking another milestone in the airport’s recovery and growth trajectory since the COVID pandemic.

