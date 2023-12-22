Iran’s First Commercial Aviation Manufacturing Factory Is Complete

DALLAS — Iran’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAOIRI) has confirmed the completion of the country’s first commercial aviation manufacturing facility. With this news, the group’s director announced the development of the nation’s first airliner, titled the Simorgh.
This comes after a press conference at the Tehran International Exhibition of Transportation, where CAOIRI’s director, Mohammad Mohammadi-Bakhsh, confirmed the factory’s establishment. The Iranian government built the facility in collaboration with multiple sectors, including the country’s Defense Ministry and the Ministry of Trade.
Iran has needed to build its commercial aircraft due to a multitude of sanctions imposed by the US and other nations. This has led to airlines throughout the country having a lack of crucial parts, resulting in the country’s flag carrier, Iran Air (IR), retiring most of its Boeing aircraft.
Replacing an Aging Fleet
Iran is no stranger to building its aircraft, having established a military aircraft program in the 1990s. This has birthed aircraft like the Azarakhsh and Saeqh, allowing Iran’s aviation industry to apply its knowledge from building these aircraft into the commercial sector.
However, there is little question that after the Simorgh is complete, it will take some time before other nations certify it. This leaves IR to continue to operate its ever-aging fleet, with its four in-service Airbus A300s having an average age of 32.4 years, according to airfleets.net.
Featured Image: Alberto Cuccini/Airways