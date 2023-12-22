Iran’s First Commercial Aviation Manufacturing Factory Is Complete
Manufacturers

Iran’s First Commercial Aviation Manufacturing Factory Is Complete

DALLAS — Iran’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAOIRI) has confirmed the completion of the country’s first commercial aviation manufacturing facility. With this news, the group’s director announced the development of the nation’s first airliner, titled the Simorgh.

This comes after a press conference at the Tehran International Exhibition of Transportation, where CAOIRI’s director, Mohammad Mohammadi-Bakhsh, confirmed the factory’s establishment. The Iranian government built the facility in collaboration with multiple sectors, including the country’s Defense Ministry and the Ministry of Trade.

Iran has needed to build its commercial aircraft due to a multitude of sanctions imposed by the US and other nations. This has led to airlines throughout the country having a lack of crucial parts, resulting in the country’s flag carrier, Iran Air (IR), retiring most of its Boeing aircraft.

Iran Air has been left with a mostly Airbus fleet after sanctions from the US. Photo: Erwin Eslami/Airways

Replacing an Aging Fleet

Iran is no stranger to building its aircraft, having established a military aircraft program in the 1990s. This has birthed aircraft like the Azarakhsh and Saeqh, allowing Iran’s aviation industry to apply its knowledge from building these aircraft into the commercial sector.

However, there is little question that after the Simorgh is complete, it will take some time before other nations certify it. This leaves IR to continue to operate its ever-aging fleet, with its four in-service Airbus A300s having an average age of 32.4 years, according to airfleets.net.

Featured Image: Alberto Cuccini/Airways

Tags:

Share This Post:

author
Based in the UK, Sam is the youngest ever employee at Airways, as well as at the Aviation for Aviators news platform and Flightradar24. Throughout his two years of writing, he has received hundreds of thousands of views on his work and covered topics from breaking aviation news to interviews with major airline CEOs and others across the industry.

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

Airlines, Manufacturers

Scotland’s Loganair Bids Farewell to Final Saab 340

December 20, 2023
Air India Airbus Order. Image: Airbus
Airlines, Manufacturers

Fleet Substitution: Air India Revamps Airbus Order, Increases

December 7, 2023
The stretched version of the C919, still unnamed, would eventually carry up to 210 passengers in a two-class layout. Image: COMAC.
Industry, Manufacturers

COMAC Outlines Future C919 Stretches

November 28, 2023
Hydrogen-powered engine Illustration. Image: Rolls-Royce
Manufacturers

Rolls-Royce Quits Electric-Hydrogen Propulsion Development

November 28, 2023

You cannot copy content of this page

X