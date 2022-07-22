Blue in Bloom: Inside ITA Airways’ Airbus A350 (+Photos)

FARNBOROUGH – Among the most striking liveries of the static display aircraft at the Farnborough Airshow was one of ITA Airways’ (AZ) Airbus A350-900s, turning heads with its bright blue livery.

An inside look at the aircraft provides a glimpse into how the new Italian airline is looking to become a dominating force in the European market.

ITA has placed a focus on developing an airline that is sustainable and showcases Italian craftsmanship through its ‘Made in Italy’ campaign.

Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways

As described by the airline, the A350 flagship aircraft is the ‘Ambassador of ITA Airways in the world’, and its bold blue livery certainly helps the airline stand out.

Following the struggles and eventual demise of Alitalia in late 2020, AZ was born, quickly establishing its brand and reorganizing itself.

Soon, in August of 2021, the airline launched its website and ticket sales, officially continuing the legacy of Alitalia.

The airline’s announcements, however, were made as the Italian government reviews offers by Lufthansa (LH), the MSC Group, and the Air France-KLM Group to become majority stakeholders.

ITA Chief Executive Officer, Fabio Lazzerini, Presents Sustainability Manifesto (Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways)

Sustainability Takes the Spotlight

At the Farnborough Airshow, AZ presented its Sustainability Manifesto, which describes the airline’s efforts to offset emissions, utilize a ‘green value chain’, and promote diversity and inclusion.

Sustainability has become a focal issue for the aviation industry and provides airlines with the opportunity to not only help the planet but also reduce costs and create new products that incorporate new, exciting technologies.

A large part of the airline’s sustainability initiatives stems from its plan to overhaul its inherited fleet of Alitalia aircraft, exchanging them for next-generation Airbus aircraft. The new aircraft order, which was firmed on December 1, 2021, includes seven A220s, 11 A320neos, and 10 A330neos.

In addition, the airline signed with Air Lease Corporation to lease 31 next-generation Airbus aircraft, including the A350. The airline plans to ensure that 75% of its fleet is next-generation by 2025, an impressive goal.

Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways

ITA’s Sleek A350

In June of this year, AZ began operating its fleet of Airbus A350-900 aircraft, becoming the first Italian and 40th airline globally to do so.

With five in operation and a further, sixth aircraft to soon join the airline’s fleet, the flagship product features the latest hard products available in the industry.

The new aircraft features 334 seats, including 33 lie-flat business class seats, 39 seats in ‘Comfort Economy’, and 262 in economy.

Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways

“Comfort, elegance, simplicity, materials and colours” were the building blocks for the airline in its customization of the aircraft’s interior.

The carefully chosen tones and hues of the cabin create a harmonious, elegant atmosphere that reflects the airline’s brand.

Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways

In addition to new seating, the aircraft utilizes special cabin lighting that changes seamlessly based on different situations on board.

For its business class seats, AZ chose Collins Super Diamond seats, which have become increasingly popular within the aviation industry.

ITA Airways New Uniform. Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways

A Look at ITA’s New Uniforms

As part of the airline’s overhaul, AZ created new uniforms for its crew, with consultancy from Italian designer Brunello Cucinelli.

The project fused both sustainability objectives and its ‘Made in Italy’ initiative. The uniforms are produced by medium-sized Italian companies, as part of the airline’s work to focus on the national system.

The new uniforms include a dry-fitting jacket and trouser suit with a one-and-a-half breasted jacket for men, and a jacket and trousers or skirt combination for women.

Over the next few months, the uniforms will make their way through the fleet, and will be implemented progressively to “avoid wasting money.”

Featured Image: Kochan Kleps/Airways