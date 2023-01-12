Aircraft Makes Incorrect Landing at Schiphol Airport

DALLAS – A Delta Air Lines (DL) aircraft made a wrong landing this morning at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport (AMS) due to causes as yet unknown.

The airport said in a comment that the back of the DL plane landed on the unpaved section of AMS’ East Runway around 8 a.m. The runway was damaged as a result and could not be used for an hour.

The runway has since been opened again, according to AMS.

De #Onderzoekraad is op weg naar Schiphol voor een verkennend onderzoek na een melding over een vliegtuig dat vanmorgen voor de landingbaan is geland. — Onderzoeksraad (@Onderzoeksraad) January 12, 2023

The Dutch Safety Board (Onderzoeksraad Voor Veiligheid, OVV) announced on Twitter that it had been notified and was on its way to Schiphol for an exploratory investigation.

After the incident, the plane was taxied to the gate, the Schiphol spokesman said. There, passengers were able to disembark.

Wrong Runway

The East Runway is Schiphol’s shortest runway. The southwest-facing runway is not used daily, but today it was because of the strong wind.

Schiphol reported the incorrect landing to the OVV. The latter is conducting a preliminary investigation to see if it is necessary to conduct a more thorough investigation into the incident.

Featured image: N501DN Delta Air Lines Airbus A350-900 at Amsterdam airport. Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways