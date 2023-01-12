Aircraft Makes Incorrect Landing at Schiphol Airport
Airports Safety

Aircraft Makes Incorrect Landing at Schiphol Airport

DALLAS – A Delta Air Lines (DL) aircraft made a wrong landing this morning at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport (AMS) due to causes as yet unknown.

The airport said in a comment that the back of the DL plane landed on the unpaved section of AMS’ East Runway around 8 a.m. The runway was damaged as a result and could not be used for an hour.

The runway has since been opened again, according to AMS.

The Dutch Safety Board (Onderzoeksraad Voor Veiligheid, OVV) announced on Twitter that it had been notified and was on its way to Schiphol for an exploratory investigation.

After the incident, the plane was taxied to the gate, the Schiphol spokesman said. There, passengers were able to disembark.

There were more than DL 10 arrivals during the time of the landing incident. Table: amsterdam-airport.com

Wrong Runway

The East Runway is Schiphol’s shortest runway. The southwest-facing runway is not used daily, but today it was because of the strong wind.

Schiphol reported the incorrect landing to the OVV. The latter is conducting a preliminary investigation to see if it is necessary to conduct a more thorough investigation into the incident.

Featured image: N501DN Delta Air Lines Airbus A350-900 at Amsterdam airport. Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways

Tags:

Share This Post:

Chief Online Editor
Chief Online Editor at Airways Magazine, AVSEC interpreter, and visual artist. I am a grammar and sci-fi literature geek who loves editing text and film.

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

Airports, Innovation, Interview

Interview: Red Sea International Airport – Luxury Like

January 12, 2023
Airports, Breaking, Safety

NOTAM System Failure Disrupts US Airspace

January 11, 2023
Airbus, Airlines, Safety

Delta Air Lines Transatlantic Flight Diverts to Madrid

January 10, 2023
Airports

London Stansted Airport to Start Runway Revamp

January 9, 2023

You cannot copy content of this page

X