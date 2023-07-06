Icelandair Orders 13 Airbus A321XLR Aircraft

DALLAS — Icelandair (FI) has made a significant purchase from Airbus, ordering 13 A321XLR aircraft. This marks a new partnership between Icelandair and Airbus.

The airline also plans to lease four A321LRs, whose extended range will allow FI to capitalize on new business opportunities while reducing operational costs and supporting sustainability initiatives.

While the first aircraft delivery is set for 2029, Icelandair intends to have four Airbus planes in operation by mid-2025. The A321XLR is the latest version of the A320neo, offering superior range, payload capacity, and efficiency, as well as reduced noise and emissions.

Airbus boasts that the A321XLR delivers “Xtra Long Range of up to 4,700nm – 15% more range than the A321LR and with 30% lower fuel burn per seat compared with previous generation competitor aircraft, as well as reduced NOx emissions and noise.”

The manufacturer adds that the Airspace cabin design will enhance the passenger experience by providing long-haul comfort at single-aisle aircraft costs.

Airbus has accumulated over 8,750 orders from 136 customers worldwide for the A320neo Family as of May 2023. Airbus Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International, Christian Scherer, expressed pride in welcoming the Keflavik-based carrier as a new customer.

The Icelandic flag carrier is part of the Icelandair Group and operates to destinations on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean from its main hub at Keflavík International Airport (KEF).

Featured image: Airbus