Icelandair Boosts Winter 2023/2024 Schedule

DALLAS – Icelandair (FI) is increasing its capacity this winter by as much as a quarter and serving 36 destinations.

Several routes will be extended from seasonal to year-round services, boosting capacity by some 20 to 25% compared to the 2022/2023 winter schedule and operating “up to” 17% more flights than in 2019.

This includes services from its Keflavík International Airport hub to Baltimore (BWI), Barcelona (BCN), Raleigh-Durham (RDU), Rome (FCO) and Vancouver (YVR).

Frequencies on several other transatlantic routes will also increase. Between KEF and New York (JFK), the carrier will fly up to 21 times weekly. Boston (BOS) will increase to eleven weekly rotations. Meanwhile, Chicago (ORD) and Minneapolis (MSP) will be served daily. Its European schedule will see additional services to Munich (MUC), Prague (PRG) and Tenerife (TFS).

Icelandair Boeing 757-256 (TF-FIS). Photo: Liam Funnell/Airways.

Biggest Winter Schedule to Date

Chief revenue officer Tomas Ingason said: “Due to strong customer demand, we are now introducing our most extensive winter schedule to date. We have been able to extend previously seasonal routes to year-round services and increase frequencies on other routes throughout the network for the winter 23/24 season.

“As a result, I’m delighted that we have been able to increase Icelandair’s capacity by 20%-25%, compared to winter 2022-23.

“We are always looking for further opportunities to optimise our network and connectivity for customers, so we can make even more travel options available to our passengers.”

Featured Image: Icelandair Boeing 737-8 (TF-ICU). Photo: Marty Basaria/Airways.