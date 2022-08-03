Iberia Returns to Caracas with Direct Winter Routes

DALLAS – Spanish airline Iberia (IB) will resume direct flights to Caracas (CCS) starting in November with a frequency of three flights per week,

The airline also made it clear that direct flights to Rio de Janeiro would resume with a frequency of three flights each week.

Other IB routes to resume include La Habana with three to five weekly flights; Guatemala-El Salvador with five to seven weekly frequencies; and Guayaquil with one to three weekly flights. Additionally, two daily flights will serve destinations such as Mexico, Bogota, and Buenos Aires during the winter travel season.

According to the IB website, flights to Santiago de Chile, Lima, and Sao Paulo will all provide the option of a daily flight, just like flights to San José de Costa Rica, which will switch from six to seven weekly flights.

Finally, six weekly flights will operate between Puerto Rico and Montevideo, Panama, and Panamá, while four will operate between Puerto Rico and Panamá.

Iberia Express will also strengthen its domestic flight program to destinations in Spain including Málaga and Seville, while international routes like Copenhague, Dublin, Berlin, and Lyon will get a boost.

Featured image: Iberia. Photo: Ioan Alonso Gil/Airways