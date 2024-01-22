IATA, ICAO Extend Dangerous Goods Agreement

DALLAS — The International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) have agreed to extend their cooperation in setting and implementing global standards for the safe transportation of Dangerous Goods (DG) by air cargo.

This agreement ensures that dangerous goods will continue to be handled according to the highest globally applicable standards. IATA has been issuing guidance for the carriage of DGs since 1956, and ICAO adopted Annex 18 in 1984, which outlines the broad principles for the international transport of DGs.

The Technical Instructions for the Safe Transport of Dangerous Goods by Air provide detailed instructions for the safe international transport of dangerous goods by air and are based on the UN Recommendations on the Transport of DGs.

What Are Dangerous Goods?

Dangerous goods, also known as hazardous materials or hazmat, are substances or materials that can pose an unreasonable risk to health, safety, and property when transported in commerce.

Aviation Security (AVSEC) views numerous commonplace products as unsafe to transfer by air, including aerosol whipped cream, dry ice, and lithium batteries. Despite appearing harmless, these goods can become hazardous due to factors such as vibrations, static electricity, temperature changes, and pressure variations.

Improper handling of dangerous goods can lead to leaks, toxic fumes, fires, or even explosions. Therefore, it is crucial to identify and properly handle dangerous goods through appropriate packaging, communication, handling, and stowage to ensure cargo safety.

IATA works with the aviation industry to develop the IATA Dangerous Goods Regulations (DGR), which are global standards applicable to the entire value chain of manufacturers, shippers, airlines, freight forwarders, and ground handlers. On its part, ICAO has formed the Dangerous Goods Panel (DGP), whose last meeting was held on November 13–17, 2023, in Montreal, Canada.

AVSEC: Ensuring Security in Civil Aviation

AVSEC is a critical aspect of safeguarding civil aviation against any unlawful interference. It encompasses various concepts that are important to understand:

Civil Aviation: This term encompasses not only aircraft but also all the entities involved in civil air transport, including passengers, crews, and airports.

Illegal Interference Actions: These actions refer to any act or intention that poses a threat to the security of civil aviation and air transport. One example of such actions is the introduction of hazardous substances and devices into an aircraft with criminal intent.

The primary objective of AVSEC is to maintain the safety and security of civil aviation by preventing unlawful activities. This involves implementing measures, protocols, and precautions to counter potential threats and ensure the well-being of all individuals and assets involved in air travel under IATA DNA ICAO regulations.

Featured image: Loading cargo. Photo: American Airlines