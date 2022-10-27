IAG Confirms Additional A320neo Order

DALLAS – Following shareholder approval, International Airlines Group (IAG) has confirmed an order for 37 additional A320neo aircraft.

The latest order follows earlier agreements in March and June 2022 for 22 A320neo Family (17 A320neo, 5 A321neo) aircraft, bringing the total for the year to 59 single-aisle aircraft.

The A320neo Family incorporates cutting-edge technologies such as new-generation engines and Sharklets, which together save at least 20% on fuel. The A320neo Family is the world’s most popular aircraft, with over 8,500 orders from over 130 customers.

IAG’s Aer Lingus introduced its new A320neo on its flagship DUB-LHR route on September 28. Photo: Aer Lingus

Comments from Airbus Officials

“IAG operates Airbus aircraft extensively in its fleet making it one of the largest Airbus customers globally. These latest generation aircraft will be a key part of IAG’s plan to achieve net zero emissions by 2050”, said Christian Scherer, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International.

In July 2022, Guillaume Faury, CEO of Airbus, stated that the company was changing the A320 Family ramp-up phases in 2022 and 2023 because of supply chain issues, aiming for a monthly rate of 65 in early 2024.

Airbus’ 2022 aircraft delivery goal has been revised in line with this. With high customer demand, the CEO stated that Airbus teams were engaged with suppliers and partners to ramp up towards an A320 Family monthly production rate of 75 in 2025.

Featured image: A320neo with GTF Advantage. Photo: Pratt & Whitney