Anglo-Spanish IAG Orders 37 Airbus A320neo Aircraft

DALLAS – International Airlines Group (IAG) has announced that it has placed a definite order for 37 Airbus A320neo family aircraft, including 12 through the conversion of earlier options into A320neo and A321neos.

With the option to purchase an additional 50 aircraft, IAG will order 25 A320neos. According to the firm, the precise ratio of A320neos and A321neos has not been determined.

According to IAG, the orders will be fulfilled between 2025 and 2028 and will be used to replace short-haul fleet aircraft from the A320ceo family.

Vueling EC-MFK Airbus A320-232. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Airbus A320 Family Performance in H122

In spite of a challenging operating environment and additional industry concerns brought on by the geopolitical and economic climate, Airbus produced a strong H1 2022 financial performance.

However, according to Guillaume Faury, CEO of Airbus, the company is changing the A320 Family ramp-up phases in 2022 and 2023 because of the supply chain issues, now aiming for a monthly rate of 65 in early 2024.

Airbus’ 2022 aircraft delivery goal has been revised in line with this. With high customer demand, the CEO stated that Airbus teams were engaged with suppliers and partners to ramp up towards an A320 Family monthly production rate of 75 in 2025.

Featured image: British Airways G-EUUC Airbus A320. Photo: Ioan Alonso Gil/Airways