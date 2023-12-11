How Does De-icing Fluid Work?

DALLAS — During the winter season, you may have noticed a truck spraying liquid over planes. What’s that liquid, and what does it do to the plane?

In this article, we want to explain the de-icing process, its purpose, the fluid types, and everything you need to know about this important process in aviation.

Eurowings Discover’s Airbus A330-300 during de-icing at Frankfurt Airport. Photo: Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways

De-icing 101

We refer to de-icing as removing the ice from the plane. Usually, this process has to be done before the plane takes off because the ice or snow on the principal flight surfaces can affect the aerodynamics of the aircraft, and this can end in accidents like SAS Flight 751, Continental Airlines Flight 1713, and Air Ontario Flight 1363; all those accidents happened due to icing on the flight surfaces.

The surfaces of a plane are created to be aerodynamic, and this allows the wind to travel along the fuselage or wings without any effort; this means less drag and more speed and lift, but when there is ice or snow over these surfaces, this affects the aircraft performance due to the drag it makes; in other words, the snow makes the flight surfaces less aerodynamic.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) says that the snow on the wings can reduce lift by approximately 30% and increase drag by 40%. For example, the snow can interrupt the wind flow over the wing, causing the aircraft to stall and end, like the Arrow Air (JW) Flight 1825R.

There are different ways to prevent icing formation on flight surfaces; there are fluids or plane de-icing systems, and for small planes, it can be done manually, but here we will only talk about the de-icing fluids.

Lufthansa Boeing B787-9 during de-icing at the gate. Photo: Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways

Types of De-icing Fluids

Before explaining the types, we need to know that all the de-icing fluids are typically composed of ethylene glycol (EG) or propylene glycol (PG), with thickening agents, wetting agents, corrosion inhibitors, UV-sensitive dye and colors for their identification, and all of them have to be applied hot.

The principal purpose of using these chemicals is to lower the freezing point; the water has a 32ºF freezing point, and the de-icing fluids have a freezing point between -18 and -67 ºF.

Type I

Type I fluids have a low viscosity; 45% is the de-icing mixture, and the other 55% is water and has to be sprayed hot at high pressure to remove the ice and snow. The fluid’s temperature must be between 130 and 180 °F. The Type I fluids are dyed orange for easy identification during application. The freezing point of this fluid is -19 ºF.

Lufthansa Airbus A340-313 during de-icing with Type I. Photo: Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways

Type II

Type II fluids are pseudoplastic liquids, meaning they have a polymeric thickening agent to prevent them from flowing off the plane quickly; due to this, the Type II fluid is mixed in 75% water and 25% mixture, making it feel like jelly. This one can be used to de-icing the plane or prevent the formation of ice on it. This one does not have any color for identification.

Lufthansa Airbus A320-271N is being de-iced at the pad. Photo: Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways

Type III

Type III fluids were created as a middle point between Type I and Type II. This one is used on slower planes with a rotation speed of less than 100 knots. Type III fluids are usually yellow.

Type III de-icing fluid. Photo: Boeing

Type IV

Type IV fluids were created as more potent Type II fluids. For this reason, Type IV is not diluted in water, resulting in a highly viscous substance. This fluid is usually applicable for ice prevention. The type IV fluids are tinted a light green.

Airbus A320 during de-icing with Type II fluid and a second layer of Type IV as anti-icing. Photo: Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways

After applying the de-icing fluid, it is necessary to spray another fluid layer that will prevent the formation of new ice or snow accumulation during the waiting time or the takeoff; Type II or Type IV fluids can be used for this.

Where, When, and How Is De-icing Done?

Where

All the airports in cold countries have a specific zone reserved during the winter for this procedure; they are called de-icing pads and are located near the runways or in the taxi routes from the gate to the runway. The de-icing can also be done at the gate or stand. For this procedure, the aircraft has to be closed, cleared of any handling equipment, and the engines off.

Let’s take Frankfurt Airport (FRA) as an example. In this airport, there are two de-icing pads, one located at the side of runway 18 and another in front of Terminal 1. FRA is also permitted to do a de-icing process at the gates.

Frankfurt de-icing pad map. Photo: Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways

When

The de-icing has to be done before the plane takes off. As said in the previous part, it can be done at the gate or the de-icing pads. The ice or snow over the aircraft surfaces can affect takeoff due to increased drag and lift reduction.

EASA and FAA check the maximum time to take off after the de-icing fluid application every year to prevent any accidents.

Amapola Flyg Fokker 50 during de-icing at Arvidsjaur apron. Photo: Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways

How

For the application of the de-icing fluid, there are special trucks for this work with a hydraulic boom with an open bucket or a cabin attached to it where an operator is located. The trucks have a heated tank where the fluids are stored and are already heated to be used.

These tanks are equipped with a pumping system powered by the truck engine. This lets the operator correctly spray all the fluid over the plane with the help of the adjustable nozzle located outside the cabin or the bucket.

De-icing truck. Photo: Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways

The de-icing process takes some time, at least 10 minutes, and usually, there is more than one plane waiting for the de-icing pad to be available; this can cause delays, but remember, this was created to make aviation safer, and in a situation like this, you have to wait patiently and keep in mind that those 10 minutes will make you arrive safely at home.

Featured image: Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways