London Heathrow Airport Workers Call off Strikes

DALLAS – Security staff at London’s Heathrow Airport (LHR) have agreed to call off a planned strike this summer after voting to accept a new pay offer.

After postponing the planned industrial action on June 24 and 25, Unite, the trade union representing over 2,000 workers, has said that the rest of the 29 days of strikes will now be called off.

According to their band, the new deal will see staff receive a pay increase of between 15.5% and 17.5%. Workers will also receive a 10% increase in pay backdated to January 2023 and rising to 11.5% in October. The deal also includes an improvement to maternity and paternity benefits. It added that “spot rates, salary ranges and formal pay progression will increase when the pay increase is implemented.”

Heathrow has also said that its staff will receive a pay rise for 2024 that matches consumer price inflation, with a minimum increase of 4%.

United (N657UA) Boeing 767-300 @ EGLL LHR. Photo: Ervin Eslami/Airways.

LHR Comments

A spokesperson for LHR said, “We are pleased to confirm Unite members have voted to accept a two-year above-inflation pay deal, ending the current dispute and allowing the strikes to be called off.

“We can now move forward together and focus on delivering an excellent summer for our passengers.”

Featured Image: Some 2,000 LHR workers were due to strike for 31 days. Photo: London Heathrow Airport.