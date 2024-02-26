Heathrow Squashes Reports of Scrapped Third Runway Plans

DALLAS — London Heathrow Airport (LHR) has denied a report by The Sunday Times that plans for a third runway have been shelved. According to The Straits Times, a spokesperson for LHR stated that the speculation in the Sunday Times is incorrect and that Heathrow has recognized neither the plans nor the actions described.

The Sunday Times article claimed that Heathrow Airport Holdings CEO Thomas Woldbye wanted to scrap the expansion and had started disbanding a team focused on the project.

However, the airport has stated that it is reviewing its plans to ensure that it has the capacity the UK economy needs while also boosting operational resilience and meeting sustainability commitments.

London Heathrow’s ATC tower. Photo: NATS

London Heathrow’s Third Runway Expansion

London Heathrow’s expansion plan includes the construction of a third runway to the northwest of the existing two runways. As outlined in the Airports National Policy Statement, this expansion is supported by the UK Government and is expected to create significant economic benefits and job opportunities.

The airport expansion is projected to deliver substantial economic benefits to the UK. It is estimated that the expansion could generate up to £61 billion in economic benefits over 60 years. The construction and operation of the third runway are expected to create tens of thousands of jobs. The Airports Commission has suggested that an additional runway at Heathrow could deliver tens of thousands more local jobs by 2030.

The expansion is also anticipated to create a wide range of employment opportunities. Heathrow Airport has committed to creating 5,000 new apprenticeships by 2030, doubling the current number of apprenticeships to 10,000. The construction phase alone is estimated to provide up to 60,000 jobs, and the operation of the expanded airport is expected to create up to 8,000 new jobs at Heathrow by 2030.

Finally, the expansion plans include compensation for the compulsory acquisition and demolition of approximately 700 homes, with 125% of the market value paid to the homeowners. The project will be delivered within strict environmental limits, and the airport has stated that it will review and look ahead at the next steps for expansion with consideration for rebuilding capacity after the pandemic.

Photo: London Heathrow Airport

Opponents of the Expansion

Ex-UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been a vocal opponent of the third runway expansion at Heathrow. In 2015, he famously said he would “lie down in front of those bulldozers and stop the construction.” Environmental campaigners and climate activists have also vehemently opposed the expansion plans due to concerns over increased carbon emissions, noise pollution, and the potential violation of climate change commitments.

Local authorities, including Richmond Council, have been actively fighting against the third runway expansion at LHR. The leader of Richmond Council expressed that the court ruling against the expansion plans should be the “final nail in the coffin” for LHR’s attempts to proceed with the project.

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, has been a vocal opponent of LHR’s third runway expansion. He emphasized the need for action to address the climate emergency and called for abandoning plans for the third runway at the airport. Of course, organizations like Greenpeace UK have actively opposed the expansion plans, highlighting concerns about increased carbon emissions and environmental impacts. They have criticized LHR’s plans as detrimental to climate goals.

Various legal challenges have also been mounted against the expansion plans on environmental grounds to complicate things further for the UK hub’s plan. In February 2020, the Court of Appeal ruled that the government’s approval of the expansion was “unlawful” as it did not align with climate change commitments made under the Paris Climate Agreement.

However, in December 2020, the Supreme Court overturned the decision, reinstating the Airport National Policy Statement (ANPS). The judgment confirms that government policy in the ANPS is lawful and that the government adequately considered the Paris Climate Change Agreement as part of its policy.

London Heathrow Airport Terminal Five. Photo: London Heathrow Airport

Current Status

While the opponents above have raised significant concerns about the environmental impact, noise pollution, and carbon emissions associated with LHR’s third runway expansion plans, the project is still alive.

As of the latest information, LHR is reviewing the next steps for the expansion and is expected to provide further developments on the third runway later in the year. The expansion is seen as critical for the UK’s future economic success, and despite some opposition, the project is likely to proceed, although the exact timeline remains uncertain.

The third runway enhances the UK’s connectivity with the rest of the world, leading to more long-haul flights and connections to fast-growing economies. LHR says this is crucial for maintaining and increasing the UK’s competitiveness in global trade. The airport carries more freight by tonnage and value than all other UK airports combined, and the expansion will allow it to double its current capacity to handle air freight.

As with everything political, especially regarding infrastructure, every piece of news should be taken with a grain of salt. However, with the recent advancements in airport technology coming out of LHR, a third runway is less an expansion idea and more a plausible, less expensive reality.

Featured image: London Heathrow Media Center