In Photos: Hainan Airlines Inaugurates Chongqing-Milan Route
In Photos: Hainan Airlines Inaugurates Chongqing-Milan Route

Hainan Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner Milan-Chongqing Inaugural. Photo: Lorenzo. Giacobbo/Airways

DALLAS — On March 19, Hainan Airlines (HU) launched a new nonstop route from Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport (CKG) to Milan Malpensa Airport (MXP). Airways was in attendance for the second time at MXP to capture the moment.

Hainan Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner pilots. Milan-Chongqing Inaugural. Photo: Lorenzo. Giacobbo/Airways
Hainan Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner pilots. Milan-Chongqing Inaugural. Photo: Lorenzo. Giacobbo/Airways

The new connection is operated by a Boeing 787, a wide-body luxury passenger aircraft. The Chongqing-Milan Malpensa route will be operated twice weekly, every Tuesday and Friday.

This is HU’s second route to Malpensa, introduced after the Shenzhen-Milan Malpensa connection, and the fourth operational route from Italy and Europe to this new destination.

Hainan Milan-Chongqing Inaugural. Photo: Lorenzo. Giacobbo/Airways
Hainan Milan-Chongqing Inaugural. Photo: Lorenzo. Giacobbo/Airways
Hainan Milan-Chongqing Inaugural. Photo: Lorenzo. Giacobbo/Airways
Hainan Milan-Chongqing Inaugural. Photo: Lorenzo. Giacobbo/Airways

In the summer schedule, the outbound flight departs from MXP at 11:15 and arrives in Chongqing at 05:00 the next day, with an estimated flight duration of ten hours and forty-five minutes. The return flight departs from Chongqing at 02:00 in the morning and arrives at Milan Malpensa at 06:45.

Hainan Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner two-class cabin. Milan-Chongqing Inaugural. Photo: Lorenzo. Giacobbo/Airways
Hainan Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner two-class cabin. Milan-Chongqing Inaugural. Photo: Lorenzo. Giacobbo/Airways

The estimated flight duration is eleven hours and forty-five minutes. HU has resumed and opened more than 40 international and regional round-trip passenger routes departing from nine cities, including Beijing, Shenzhen, Shanghai, Haikou, Chongqing, Xi’an, Changsha, Guangzhou, and Taiyuan.

Hainan Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner Milan-Chongqing Inaugural. Photo: Lorenzo. Giacobbo/Airways
Hainan Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner Milan-Chongqing Inaugural. Photo: Lorenzo. Giacobbo/Airways

In the future, HU will continue to expand routes to meet market demands.

Hainan Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner Milan-Chongqing Inaugural. Photo: Lorenzo. Giacobbo/Airways
Hainan Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner Milan-Chongqing Inaugural. Photo: Lorenzo. Giacobbo/Airways

Featured image: Hainan Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner Milan-Chongqing Inaugural. Photo: Lorenzo. Giacobbo/Airways

In Photos: Turkmenistan Airlines Debuts in Milan

