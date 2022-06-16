Gulf Air Begins Service to Milan from Bahrain

DALLAS – Gulf Air (GF), the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has begun service to Milan from Bahrain. The maiden flight on June 1 flew from Bahrain International Airport (BAH) to Milan Malpensa Airport (MXP).

The flight is operated with the new Airbus A321neo aircraft. Prior to the pandemic, the service was scheduled to begin in July 2020 with a daily departure from MXP at 11:35 am and arrival at BAH at 6:10 pm. The return flight from BAH was at 1:25 am with arrival at MXP at 6:55 am.

Headquartered in Muharraq, the airline operates scheduled flights to 52 destinations in 28 countries across Africa, Asia, Europe, the Indian sub-continent, and the Far East.

Milan is the capital of the region of Lombardy and the province of Milan. An international and cosmopolitan city, the city remains one of Europe’s main transportation and industrial hubs.

Gulf Air A9C-NB Airbus A321neo (Retro Livery). Photo: Ervin Eslami/Airways

Comments from Gulf Air, SEA Aeroporti Milano Officials

Gulf Air Acting Chief Executive Officer Captain Waleed AlAlawi commented, “Milan is one of the EU’s and the world’s major financial and business centers. From finance to fashion, from designer automobiles to discerning music, from architecture to art, the city of Milan is undeniably one of the most popular destinations in Europe attracting millions of visitors every year.

AlAlawi added that by launching services to Milan, GF was not only opening new doors of trade and tourism opportunities the city offers to the people and businesses of Bahrain and the region; “but also bringing new commercial and other opportunities to Bahrain, the gateway of the Arabian Gulf and beyond.”

Andrea Tucci, V.P. Aviation Business Development of SEA Aeroporti Milano stated, “The start of Gulf Air’s connections to Milan Malpensa means for us and our airport a new business partner, a new destination, and a new connection network that Gulf Air’s hub guarantees for the Middle East, South East Asia, and the Indian subcontinent. This connection is additional excellent news for our airport as it further increases the commercial offer and air connection alternatives.”

Featured image: Gulf Air A9C-NC Airbus A321Neo (70th Anniversary / F1 Bahrain GP Sticker Livery). Julian Schöpfer/Airways