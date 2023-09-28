Global Airlines Partners with Hi Fly to Speed Up A380 Service Launch

DALLAS — Global Airlines (GE) has entered into an agreement with Hi Fly (5K) to speed up the Entry into Service (EIS) program for the airline’s new fleet of A380 aircraft. 5K, based in Lisbon, brings extensive technical and operational experience with the A380 to the partnership.

The collaboration marks a significant operational development as GE and 5K work together on the development and maintenance of the four A380 aircraft that the new airline plans to acquire.

Hi Fly, being the first operator of the A380 in the secondary market, will leverage its expertise to assist GE in preparing the aircraft for service. Their goal is to provide customers with an exceptional flying experience on commercial services as GE prepares to commence operations.

In the near term, both partners will focus on the EIS and Return to Service (RTS) processes for GE’s first aircraft, registration 9H-GLOBL, which is scheduled to begin in the coming months. However, GE also notes that the partnership intends to explore additional opportunities for collaboration, driven by their shared passion for the A380 and belief in its long-lasting potential and appeal.

Hi Fly possesses the necessary authorization to operate globally and currently conducts approximately 35,000 flights annually on behalf of 140 airlines and governments worldwide.

Richard Stephenson Global Airlines CCO (Left) and Antonios Efthymiou Hi Fly CEO (Right). Photo: Global Airlines

Comments from Global Airlines, Hi Fly Officials

James Asquith, the CEO and Founder of Global Airlines expressed his satisfaction with the partnership with 5K, stating that it has been a long-awaited announcement. Asquith emphasized GE’s commitment to collaborating with the best and most experienced partners, and 5K perfectly fits that description.

Asquith highlighted the expertise of 5K’s team in handling the A380 aircraft, stating that their industry knowledge in maintenance and technical acceptance will be invaluable in preparing GE’s first aircraft. These crucial steps are necessary before the work begins on introducing new interiors and other important aspects of the Global service and passenger experience. Asquith expressed pride in working with 5K and conveyed his belief in the limitless potential of this collaboration.

Antonios Efthymiou, the CEO and Accountable Manager for 5K, expressed his delight in being involved in the A380 revival through the partnership with GE. He mentioned that the shared passion for the A380 and the belief in its potential to revolutionize the passenger flying experience are evident across the entire organization.

Efthymiou emphasized the significant synergies between the two companies and expressed joy in sharing 5K’s experience with GE. He also emphasized the commitment to guide the aircraft through important technical stages and ultimately return them to the skies where they belong.

Featured image: James Asquith, Founder and CEO of Global Airlines, with the first aircraft Photo: Global Airlines