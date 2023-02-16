Geo Sky to Continue Flying the Boeing 747-200

DALLAS — Based out of Georgia, Geo Sky (D4) is a non-typical cargo carrier, at least up until now, as plans to commence passenger operations in the near future seem to be setting in.

One of their key standout features is what aircraft they operate, the Boeing 747. But it’s not the ones you see actively today, as it’s the much older classic series -200 version. Besides, with a pair of classic jumbos that were Ex British Airways (BA), this cargo carrier flies to a bunch of airports in mainland Europe and predominantly China in Asia.

This specific variant was launched by Boeing back in 1971 by upgrading the engines to the Rolls Royce RB 211, which provides further range, and also increases maximum take-off weight compared to its predecessor, the Boeing 747-100 series.

I held a brief conversation with Tornike Kortoshidze, President of Geo Sky, on how they manage to keep such an old bird in action and more.

Geo Sky’s New Livery | Photo: Geo Sky

Undoubtedly one of the most unique cargo airlines out there and operational since 2017, would you say you’ve had success for six years now? And, how were your results from 2022 (Revenue and market share)?

Airline Geosky LLC is a Georgian unique cargo airline, which is operating with a rarity Boeing 747-200 fleet since 2017. Airline Geosky staff and the airline’s fleet growth

indicator are unmistakable proof that the airline has passed 6 years of success. In 2022, airline revenue amount from air cargo operations is 131.4 million USD dollars,

which is approximately 25 % of the Georgian aviation market.

You started the airline with the classic Boeing 747-200 – why did you pick this aircraft in particular?

When we started our airline and operation 747-200 was one of the active types. After the pandemic situation showed, that all passenger airlines fully recovered and now very important fuel efficiency aircraft to keep operation costs as low as possible and we are in the process to upgrade our fleet with new generation aircraft.

How are day-to-day operations on the type – is it rather expensive? Spare parts etc?

As you know there are not many 747-200 that are still flying and not many requests for 747- 200 spare parts many repair shops already closed their 747-200 parts repair capability. As parts are now very hard to find, prices also started increasing.

Photo: Geo Sky

Would you expect many more years of the 747-200 service at Geosky? Is it a sustainable option? Also, given that certain airports want to ban four-engine aircraft.

Believe us, we will do our best to keep flying our 747-200 as much as we can. Yes, there are airports that want to ban four-engine aircraft for noise reasons.

What was the reason for bringing in a leased Boeing 757? Do you plan to add more of this type given its solid track record as a cargo aircraft?

Actually, 757 is not leased, it belongs to Geosky. 757 is a new type for us. We started operation of 757 around half of the year and to decide for future plans I think we need to have at least one year experience of operation on the new type.

What are your best-performing markets and how do you deploy your three jets accordingly?

Airline Geosky successfully operates in Asian and EU markets this markets are basic fair for our JUMBO. Our Narrow-body aircraft is operating in Far East Markets.

The Recent Addition to the Fleet, the Boeing 757 | Photo: Geo Sky

There have been reports that Geosky, an all-cargo airline is planning on commencing passenger service with a Boeing 737. Comment?

After six years of successful air cargo operations, with time and collected experience, Airline Geo Sky has an opportunity to increase our service area and go ahead with a new direction, like a passenger operation.

For now, we are working on the mentioned directions, and in the near future, we will present updates regarding our new services to the global aviation industry.

How has the Ukraine crisis affected you with your position in Georgia? what other challenges do face in the coming years?

We are very disappointed regarding the situation in Ukraine; the price of fuel has gone up. As previously stated, the airline operates in various regions outside of Ukraine with no operational issues.

Featured Image: Geo Sky