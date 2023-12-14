Frontier Expands Operations with New Routes in 10 Markets

DALLAS — Ultra-low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines (F9) has announced the launch of nonstop service from multiple airports in the U.S. and Jamaica in March and May of 2024.

According to Josh Flyr, vice president of network and operations design at Frontier, now is the perfect time to take advantage of the airline’s ultra-low fares and friendly service as they prepare to launch their spring schedule and increase service to various destinations across the U.S. and Caribbean.

Currently, travelers can book flights on Frontier through August 12, 2024.

Here are the details of the new service from different airports:

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) to Pittsburgh (PIT) starting May 17, 2024, with service four times a week.

Bradley International Airport (BDL) to Tampa (TPA), starting March 7, 2024, with service four times a week.

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) to Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ), starting March 9, 2024, with service three times a week.

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) to Jacksonville (JAX) starting March 8, 2024, with service three times a week. DFW to Pittsburgh (PIT) starting May 16, 2024, with service three times a week.

Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) to Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) starting March 8, 2024, with service three times a week.

Montego Bay Sangster International Airport (MBJ) to Cleveland (CLE) starting March 9, 2024, with service three times a week.

Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) to Pittsburgh (PIT) starting May 16, 2024, with service twice a day.

Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) to Atlanta (ATL) starting May 17, 2024, with service four times a week. PIT to Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) starting May 16, 2024, with service three times a week. PIT to Philadelphia (PHL) starting May 16, 2024, with service twice a day. PIT to Raleigh-Durham (RDU) starting May 17, 2024, with service four times a week.

Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) to Pittsburgh (PIT) starting May 17, 2024, with service four times a week.

Tampa International Airport (TPA) to Hartford (BDL) starting March 7, 2024, with service four times a week.

Service between CLE and MBJ is subject to government approval.

Featured image: N351FR, Frontier Airlines Airbus A320neo @KSLC. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways