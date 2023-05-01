Flydubai Unveils New Business Class Suites

DALLAS – Low-cost carrier (LCC) Flydubai (FZ) has unveiled its brand new premium business class seat. Known as “The Business Suite,” the new product will one rolled out from November this year. By the first quarter of 2024, FZ aims to have six aircraft with the new cabin.

FZ will install ten suites per aircraft, offering passengers direct aisle access, added comfort, privacy and an upgraded onboard experience. This includes the use of personal headphones with a 17-inch 4K built-in touchscreen, bluetooth audio, and ambient lighting built in around the ottoman and individual stowage areas. The aircraft fitted with the new seats will be deployed on the airline’s longer flights from its Dubai International Airport (DXB) hub.

Image: Flydubai

“Exceeding Expectations”

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at Flydubai, said of the new suite, “Flydubai is committed to exceeding expectations. Our business and product offerings have evolved from the initial no-frills model over the past 14 years to cater to the ever-growing needs of our customers and the markets we operate to. We have come a long way since the introduction of our first Business Class offering in 2013, which has served us well.

“Today, we are proud to unveil a new premium product which rivals the Business Class experience offered by many airlines on wide-body aircraft. We will continue to invest in innovation to enhance the customer experience across our growing fleet.”

Inside the Business Class Suites. Photo: Flydubai.

Designed for Single-Aisle Aircraft

The new suite has been designed in partnership with Safran Seats and JPA Design. It was created specifically for single-aisle aircraft such as the Boeing 737 family, which FZ operates. Currently, the airline has a fleet consisting of the Boeing 737-800, -8 and -9. It also has 50 -10s on order.

“We are very excited to have flydubai as our launch customer for flydubai’s “The Business Suite” VUE seat, it has been an exciting journey working together to bring this product to the market for the first time on a Boeing aircraft. flydubai will operate with an outstanding Business Class seat designed for the best onboard experience on single-aisle longer haul flights,” said Victoria Foy, CEO of Safran Seats.

Meanwhile, James Park, Chairman & Founder of JPA Design, added, “We have been trusted partners of flydubai for many years and have had the privilege of designing their aircraft cabins since they introduced their first lie-flat seat to market in 2017. This latest collaboration demonstrates flydubai’s clear commitment to offering the very highest level of product to their customers.”

Image: Flydubai.

Previous Business Class Offering

Flydubai, which currently offers a network of 110 destinations across 50 countries with a fleet of 76 aircraft, first introduced a business class offering in October 2013. This saw the addition of 12 business class seat cabins on 20 of its 737-800s.

In November 2017, it added a Lie-flat business class seat to 31 of its 737-8s and three -9s. This was followed four years later by a new recliner business class seat as part of a product upgrade to 12 of its 737-8s.

Featured Image: The new suites offer passengers direct aisle access. Image: Flydubai.