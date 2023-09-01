Flydubai Expands to Volgograd

DALLAS — Flydubai (FZ) has revealed its plans to introduce a new route to Volgograd, Russia (VOG) following its expansion efforts in Mombasa, Kenya. The airline, which is part of the Emirates Group and based in Dubai, will commence the flight on November 1, 2023, offering two weekly flights. Tickets for this route are already available for purchase through their website, travel agencies, and the carrier’s call centers.

Flydubai will operate this route from Terminal 2 at Dubai International Airport (DXB), meaning all flights will depart and arrive at T2. The outbound flight, FZ961, will depart DXB at 10:05 p.m. and arrive at VOG at 01:15 a.m. The return flight, FZ962, will take off from Volgograd at 02:15 a.m. and land in the UAE at 07:20 a.m. Please note that all times mentioned are local, and schedules are subject to potential changes.

Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations and E-commerce at FZ, said, “With the start of our twice-weekly service to Volgograd in November, flydubai will enable more passengers to travel conveniently to Dubai from different points across Russia. We have also made connecting via Dubai’s aviation hub easier to explore some of the most attractive holiday destinations, including the Maldives, Mombasa, Oman, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Zanzibar.”

Flydubai A6-FMN Boeing 737-8 MAX. Photo: Brad Tisdel/Airways

About flydubai

Flydubai, part of the Emirates Group, was founded in 2008. FZ has quickly become a major player, serving over 115 destinations across 53 countries in Africa, Central Asia, the Caucasus, Central and South-East Europe, the GCC, the Middle East, and the Indian Subcontinent.

With a fleet of Boeing 737NG and Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, FZ operates from its primary hub at DXB, providing a comfortable and convenient travel experience for passengers.

Business-class travelers can enjoy spacious seating, international cuisine, and a wide range of immersive inflight entertainment options. With 79 aircraft in its fleet, FZ is well-equipped to meet the needs of global travelers, ensuring a safe and enjoyable journey to their chosen destinations.

The airline operates two specially schemed aircraft, A6-FKA, and A6-FKB, featuring the ‘Argentina Campeón’ livery to celebrate Argentina’s victory in the 2022 Football World Cup in Qatar.

Flydubai (Argentina Champeón livery) Boeing 737-8 A6-FKA. Photo: Tamás Farkas/used with permission

Featured image: Flydubai A6-FMP Boeing 737-8 MAX. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways