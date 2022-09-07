DALLAS – flybe (BE) has announced it will add Birmingham-Geneva flights to its winter route schedule.

The airline will begin operations to the ‘gateway to the Alps’ destination from Birmingham Airport (BHX) on 17 December 17, with twice weekly, two-hour flights on Saturday and Sunday.

Dave Pflieger, BE CEO, said, “We’re delighted to be able to further build on our schedule by adding this fantastic new destination to flybe’s winter schedule. Birmingham Airport is our home base, with flights operating to a host of other destinations including Belfast and Amsterdam.”

The CEO added, “We are committed to providing consumers with more choice, everyday great value, and more ways to connect to the people and experiences that matter.”

In March 2020, the airline became one of the pandemic’s first commercial casualties. Concerned customers, the potential for canceled flights, and the company’s crushing debt led to its demise and the loss of 2,400 jobs, thus ending a regional network in the UK that was unmatched.

The airline has returned after two years and under new ownership, operating the majority of its flights from BHX and Belfast, as well as offering selected routes from London Heathrow (LHR).

Featured image: Flybe G-PRPM Bombardier Dash 8-Q402. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways