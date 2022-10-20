How Flight Dispatchers Ensure Flight Safety

DALLAS – A flight dispatcher, also known as an airline dispatcher or a flight operations officer (FOO), is a licensed airman who shares flight planning, releasing, and flight-following responsibilities with a pilot in command (PIC).

In coordination with the flight crew, he or she works in the airline’s operations center to make sure that the flight is properly prepared, takes off, is operated, and progresses safely while abiding by airspace and operational restrictions until it reaches its destination.

The duties of flight operations officers are outlined in the International Civil Aviation Organization—ICAO Annex 6 Operation of Aircraft Part 1 provision 4.6.

The Civil Aviation-Personnel Licensing laws detail the eligibility, knowledge, training, skills, and license renewal criteria as well as the privileges for flight operations officers.

According to the industry guidelines, you must attend flight dispatch school and complete the necessary coursework if you’re interested in working as a flight dispatcher. Take an oral exam with an examiner after passing a written or multiple-choice test that is substantially the same as the ATP (Air Transport Pilot) exam.

The Civil Aviation Authority will grant you the license necessary for employment after you pass the exams.

Flight Dispatchers have a plethora of responsibilities in airline operations, including the ones listed below.

Flight Planning

Aircraft dispatchers choose and plan for the safest and most affordable route and flight level/altitude for the flight using advanced computerized software, such as Professional Flight Planner X(PFPX), and Simbrief.com, with their inputs.

This flight preparation takes into account aircraft limitations and status by consulting the Minimum Equipment List (MEL) and Configuration Deviation List (CDL), as well as the analysis of the departure, destination, and alternate airports’ weather conditions to ensure that they are above the required minimums for the approach category at a particular airport and aircraft capability.

In order to take into account jet streams and avert flight from hazards such as aircraft icing, turbulence, and dangerous thunderstorm activities, flight dispatchers are capable of analyzing a wide variety of weather products, including Pilot Reports (PIREP), significant weather charts, SIGMETs, wind and temperature charts, constant pressure charts, and satellite and radar pictures for the route selected.

Photo: Alaska Airlines

Identify the Fuel Load

Depending on their capacity, current and predicted flying circumstances, traffic load (passengers and luggage), and distance traveled, aircraft tanks must carry a sufficient amount of gasoline. As required by the fuel policy requirements, the flight dispatcher must compute the taxi, trip (burn-off), contingency, alternative, reserve, and additional fuel.

The extra fuel may be added to preserve the flight’s operational integrity and avoid detours due to in-flight contingencies that could result from changes in en-route traffic services, the amount of air traffic at the destination airport, ground de-icing or anti-icing, changes in flight level, and MEL/CDL additions.

Photo: Airbus.

Mass and Balance of the Aircraft

Flight dispatchers also collect weight data from gate, check-in, and aircraft operations manuals to create a load and trim sheet that details the important masses and balancing information.

They produce take-off mass, landing mass, fuel load, traffic load in any compartment, and the position of the center of gravity through methodical calculations.

In order to safeguard the structural integrity of the aircraft and guarantee adequate flying stability, they make sure that these masses stay within their respective upper bounds and that the center of gravity stays within the predetermined range.

Photo: Luca Flores/Airways

Turn Around Coordination

Here, the flight dispatcher guarantees that the plane will take off on time.

All ground activities, including aircraft cleaning, refueling, catering preparation, boarding, freight and luggage loading, and filling out and managing crew documents, are managed, communicated, and coordinated by this individual.

Additionally, the flight dispatcher must recognize passengers who require special assistance and provide wheelchairs for them.

Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways.

Perform Last Minute Changes (LMC)

The flight dispatcher modifies the finished load and trim sheet whenever a passenger or piece of luggage is dropped off or added right before takeoff so that the mass and balance data accurately reflect the aircraft’s real loaded condition.

These adjustments, sometimes known as “Last Minute Changes” (LMC), are annoying.

To minimize unnecessary flight delays or being left behind, passengers are kindly asked to adhere to check-in and boarding times.

Asian Airlines. Ratchapon Pipitsombat/Airways

Filing Flight Plans

Before the aircraft takes off, flight operations officers are also responsible for completing the navigation flight plan and the ATC flight plan.

One hour prior to the scheduled departure time, the ATC flight plan is completed and submitted to the ATC. It gives precise information about the flight to the proper ATS units, allowing them to monitor the flight and support alerting services in the event of a search and rescue operation.

To help pilots with navigation and safe aircraft operation, the navigation flight plan is created in line with the operations manual.

Photo: Capt. Miten Patel, used with permission

Pre-flight Briefing

Prior to the flight, the flight dispatcher communicates with the flight crew/pilots through telephone, radio, or in-person pre-flight briefing to provide information crucial to the nature of the flight.

The briefing includes information on the flight’s route and altitude, airports and en route weather, aircraft weights and loads, fuel capacity, NOTAMS (Notice to Airmen), inclement weather, and any special risks.

In the briefing, the flight dispatcher ascertains that the crew is competent, equipped, and in good enough condition to fly safely.

Flights at LGW will be capped at 825 per day in July and 850 in August. Photo: Gatwick Airport

Printing Documents for Flights

It is a flight dispatcher’s responsibility to compile and print paperwork for the flight crew. ATC flight plans, navigation flight plans, passenger manifest, load and trim sheet, evidence of security screening of luggage and cargo, security and customs paperwork, NOTAMS, and weather reports are among these papers.

Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Flight Release

After finishing flight planning and being confident that the flight will be safe, the flight dispatcher has joint authority with the PIC/captain to release/dispatch a flight.

In order to confirm that everything prepared for the flight is accurate, both parties will sign a flight release form.

The first officer and other members of the flight crew should review critical information from the flight papers and notify the dispatcher of any adjustments or modifications in order to reduce or eliminate errors.

Schiphol Tower. Photo: Ikreis, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Aircraft Following

A flight dispatcher keeps track of the flight after the plane takes off. Using sophisticated software and radar screens, he or she tracks the flight in real-time while constantly appearing in front of the airplane. They keep an eye out for impending weather patterns and monitor any other shifting conditions, modifying the flight plan as necessary.

Via phone, radio, and the Aircraft Communication and Reporting System(ACARS), they are in continual contact with the flight crew.

The flight dispatcher has operational control authority to cancel, delay, or divert a flight in the event of extreme (poor) weather in order to maintain safety at all times.

Photo: Avianca

Handling Emergencies

A flight dispatcher may declare an emergency if they determine that the flight is in an emergency or in distress. He or she offers the flight crew all assistance required to fix the issue and resume stable flight conditions.

If the plane has vanished and cannot be found, the flight dispatcher informs air traffic services right away to start search and rescue operations.

Photo: Delta Air Lines

Arrange Crew Accommodation

The flight dispatcher makes arrangements for the crew’s transportation and hotel once the flight is completed. He or she must make sure they remain in good health, comfortable and safe for subsequent flights.

Also, when there are operational challenges and the flight is postponed or canceled, the flight dispatcher ought to disseminate the information to passengers, coordinating accommodation and meals until the flight is accessible.

Featured image: Emirates Aviation University. Photo: Emirates Group