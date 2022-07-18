FARNBOROUGH – Delta Air Lines (DL) has booked an order for 100 Boeing 737-10 MAX aircraft with options for 30 additional planes, along with an agreement to re-configure its 29 Boeing 737-900(ER) fleet.

This announcement comes after a long hiatus of Boeing orders for the Atlanta-based carrier. The 100 planes will be based throughout all of Delta’s hubs and will “perfectly fit the airline’s current pilot and hub structure,” as noted by Mahendra Nair, Senior Vice President of Fleet and TechOps at DL.

Delta Air Lines to Modernize Single-Aisle Fleet with Up to 130 Boeing 737 MAX Jets. Render: Boeing

A Good day for Boeing

The Boeing 737-10 planes will begin joining the fleet in 2025, when the airline expects to have at least 29 airframes delivered.

The new MAX planes will provide DL with a 30% reduction in fuel consumption, according to Nair, and will allow the airline to strengthen its hubs with more capacity and a larger premium seating configuration, which is expected to take at least 29% of real estate inside each plane.

This order marks an excellent first day of the Farnborough Air Show for Boeing.

Boeing 737-900ER Cabin Redesign

In an orchestrated fashion, DL also hired Boeing Global Services to completely redesign the inside of 29 of its Next Generation Boeing 737-900ER aircraft. This will help make sure that these aircraft are equipped with completely updated interiors and ready to fly on DL’s summer schedule in 2025.

The Boeing 737-900ERs retrofitted with brand-new interiors will “continue to fly for at least 25 more years,” as noted by Nair.

One of the biggest airlines in the world, DL has a fleet of over 850 mainline aircraft, including more than 450 Boeing 717, 737, 757, and 767 models.

