Eve Air Mobility, Embraer’s First eVTOL Production Plant in Brazil

DALLAS — Eve Air Mobility has announced that it will establish a presence in the city of Taubaté, located in the state of São Paulo, Brazil. The company’s facility will be situated on a portion of land within Embraer’s existing site in the city.

The location is strategically positioned in close proximity to both Embraer’s headquarters in São José dos Campos and Eve’s engineering and human resources team. Furthermore, the facility is expected to be expanded in the future.

“When we began our search for a manufacturing location to build our eVTOL, we wanted to reimagine how the aircraft could be built using the latest technology and manufacturing processes, coupled with other aspects such as supply chain and logistics,” said Andre Stein, co-CEO of Eve.

“This decision is aligned with our growth strategy plan, which is driven by innovation and sustainability,” said Francisco Gomes Neto, President & CEO at Embraer. “We believe in the enormous potential of the global Urban Air Mobility market, and we reinforce our commitment to Eve as one of the major players in this industry.”

Eve Air Mobility unveiled its mock-up cabin at the 2022 Farnborough Air Show.

Photo: Simone Chellini/Airways

The company arrived at the 2023 Paris Air Show with some significant momentum. The air show was the perfect scenario to announce three important eVTOL suppliers. Nidec Aerospace LLC will develop the electric propulsion system, BAE Systems will take care of the energy storage system and DUC Hélice Propellers will supply the eight motors and propellers.

So far the Brazilian manufacturer has achieved important partnerships and numbers. Among these names are United Airlines (UA), Widerøe (WF), and Blade. With a backlog of almost 3000 orders, the Brazilian Urban Air Mobility company is raising interest. Due to this success, the new production location is nothing but one of the final pieces in the puzzle and one of the final steps toward its first flight.

Photo: Eve Air Mobility

Featured image: Eve