Eurowings Flies to Salt Lake City

DALLAS – Yes, as surprising as it might sound, Eurowings Discover (4Y) has started flying to Salt Lake City. Lufthansa Group’s new leisure airline, which commenced operations last year, has unveiled its new route connecting Frankfurt (FRA) to Salt Lake City (SLC) in Utah.

To meet the summer demand for leisure travel, this new route also goes by “Crossroads of the West.”

Helmut Woelfel, Chief Commercial Officer at Eurowings Discover, stated, “We are thrilled to be the first airline to offer nonstop flights from Europe’s German-speaking region to Salt Lake City, UT.”

Woelfel added, “With Eurowings Discover’s full integration into the Lufthansa Group network, it was never easier for travelers from all over Europe to visit fascinating Utah and its surroundings. It is a great and unique addition to our flight schedule, as well as a valuable extension of the Lufthansa Group network in the U.S. We look forward to flying many travelers to and from Salt Lake City International Airport this summer.”

Eurowings discover network | Image Eurowings Discover

Flight Schedule and Eurowings Discover

Eurowings Discover flight 4Y58/LH4390 departs from Frankfurt at 11:15 am and arrives in Salt Lake City at 14:10 pm. Eurowings Discover flight 4Y59/LH 4391 departs from Salt Lake City International Airport at 15:40pm and arrives in Frankfurt at 10:10 am the following day. (All times are local).

The new route became effective yesterday May 23 and will run all the way through the summer until October 14, 2022. 4Y’s Airbus A330-200 or A330-300 will be used on this service that’ll run three times a week.

Eurowings Discover has its headquarters in Frankfurt and is wholly owned by the Lufthansa Group. It focuses specifically on long-haul leisure travel and covers quite a wide network of exotic vacation spots. The Eurowings Discover fleet currently consists of 12 aircraft: nine Airbus A330s and three Airbus A320s.

By the end of 2022, the fleet will grow to a total of 21 aircraft – 11 Airbus A330s and ten Airbus A320s. All aircraft come from the Lufthansa Group’s fleet pool.

Featured image: Eurowings Discover